Altigen Technologies to Present at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024

MILPITAS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / April 17, 2024 / Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN), a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services, today announced that it will be presenting at the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 at 1:00 PM Pacific Time.

Jerry Fleming, Altigen CEO, and Joe Hamblin, Altigen Chief Digital Transformation Officer, will be hosting the presentation and answering questions at the conclusion of the session. On Thursday May 2, Messrs. Fleming and Hamblin will be available for 1x1 investor meetings.

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024

Date: Wednesday, May 1, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM Pacific; 4:00 PM Eastern

Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/3026/50120

If you would like to attend the Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 and book 1x1 investor meetings with Altigen and, please make sure you are registered here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/signup

1x1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted in person at the conference venue: Paris Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, NV

The Planet MicroCap Showcase: VEGAS 2024 website is available here: https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/

If you can't make the live presentation, all company presentations "webcasts" will be available directly on the conference event platform on this link under the tab "Agenda": https://planetmicrocapshowcase.com/agenda

About Altigen Technologies

Altigen Technologies (OTCQB:ATGN) is focused on driving digital transformation in today's modern workplace. Our Cloud Communications solutions and Technology Consulting services empower companies of all sizes to elevate customer engagement, increase employee productivity and improve operational efficiency. We're headquartered in Silicon Valley with operations strategically located in 5 countries spanning 3 continents. For more information, call 1-888-ALTIGEN or email us at sales@altigen.com.

About Planet MicroCap

Planet MicroCap is a global multimedia financial news, publishing and events company focused on news dissemination, providing information, data and analytics for the MicroCap investing community. We have cultivated an active and engaged audience of folks that are interested in learning about and to stay ahead of the curve in the MicroCap space.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking information, including all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, assumptions or current and future expectations of Altigen, its directors, officers or its partners with respect to the contents of this press release. Such statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including our ability to accelerate business opportunities and compete in the highly competitive markets in which we operate. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Altigen takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Altigen's OTC filings are available at www.otcmarkets.com.

CONTACT:

Carolyn David

Phone: (408) 597-9033

Email: ir@altigen.com

SOURCE: Altigen Technologies

