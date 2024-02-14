

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE DLVHF.OB), a German online service provider for food ordering and delivery, reported that its fourth quarter total segment revenues group increased to 2.67 billion euros from 2.53 billion euros in the prior year.



Excluding hyperinflationary accounting, quarterly GMV growth was 7% year-over-year and total segment revenue growth of 16% year-over-year in constant currency.



The company confirmed its fiscal year 2024 guidance given in its preliminary results, which were released on 5 February 2024. The Group expects year-over-year GMV growth of 7 percent to 9 percent, with Segment Revenue growth of 15 percent to 17 percent.



The Group expects an adjusted EBITDA of 725 million euros -775 million euros and positive Free Cash Flow in fiscal year 2024.



