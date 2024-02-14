Securitas invites to an Investor Day in Stockholm on March 7, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas welcomes representatives from the financial market and media to an Investor Day in Stockholm on March 7, 2024, starting at 14.00 to around 17.00 CET.
The Investor Day will provide a review of the company's strategy and extensive transformation over the past few years, the sustainability focus and the financial development, and financial targets. The event will take place at Securitas' headquarters at Lindhagensplan 70 in Stockholm.
The Investor Day is also webcasted live and will be recorded to be made available at securitas.com after the event.
Agenda
14.00:
- Magnus Ahlqvist, President and CEO: Securitas' transformation and the roadmap to the Group's financial targets
- Andreas Lindback, CFO
- Tony Byerly, Global President, Securitas Technology
- Brian Riis Nielsen, President Global Clients
Approximately 15.00: Q&A session 15 minutes plus coffee break
App. 15.30:
- Greg Anderson, Divisional President, Securitas North America
- Henrik Zetterberg, Divisional President, Securitas Europe
- Martin Althén, President Securitas Digital
- Frida Rosenholm, SVP, General Counsel, Group Legal, Risk, Ethics & Sustainability and Sune Chabert Larsen, Chief Ethics & Sustainability
App. 16.30: Q&A session
App. 17.00: The meeting ends
To participate in Stockholm, please register by sending an e-mail to Carina Florén, IR Manager: carina.floren@securitas.com
To follow the Investor Day via the webcast, no registration is needed.
Further information about the event can be found at www.securitas.com/en/cmd2024
Contact information:
Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations,
+46 76 116 7443, micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com
Carina Florén, IR Manager,
+ 46 73 719 2101, carina.floren@securitas.com
