Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 14.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 682 internationalen Medien
InnoCan Pharma: 2.000% Umsatzsteigerung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 883870 | ISIN: SE0000163594 | Ticker-Symbol: S7MB
Tradegate
13.02.24
18:26 Uhr
9,210 Euro
+0,050
+0,55 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
SECURITAS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SECURITAS AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,2769,28210:55
9,2769,28210:55
PR Newswire
14.02.2024 | 10:24
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Securitas invites to an Investor Day in Stockholm on March 7, 2024

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas welcomes representatives from the financial market and media to an Investor Day in Stockholm on March 7, 2024, starting at 14.00 to around 17.00 CET.

The Investor Day will provide a review of the company's strategy and extensive transformation over the past few years, the sustainability focus and the financial development, and financial targets. The event will take place at Securitas' headquarters at Lindhagensplan 70 in Stockholm.

The Investor Day is also webcasted live and will be recorded to be made available at securitas.com after the event.

Agenda

14.00:

  • Magnus Ahlqvist, President and CEO: Securitas' transformation and the roadmap to the Group's financial targets
  • Andreas Lindback, CFO
  • Tony Byerly, Global President, Securitas Technology
  • Brian Riis Nielsen, President Global Clients

Approximately 15.00: Q&A session 15 minutes plus coffee break

App. 15.30:

  • Greg Anderson, Divisional President, Securitas North America
  • Henrik Zetterberg, Divisional President, Securitas Europe
  • Martin Althén, President Securitas Digital
  • Frida Rosenholm, SVP, General Counsel, Group Legal, Risk, Ethics & Sustainability and Sune Chabert Larsen, Chief Ethics & Sustainability

App. 16.30: Q&A session

App. 17.00: The meeting ends

To participate in Stockholm, please register by sending an e-mail to Carina Florén, IR Manager: carina.floren@securitas.com

To follow the Investor Day via the webcast, no registration is needed.

Further information about the event can be found at www.securitas.com/en/cmd2024

Contact information:

Micaela Sjökvist, Vice President, Investor Relations,
+46 76 116 7443, micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com

Carina Florén, IR Manager,
+ 46 73 719 2101, carina.floren@securitas.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/3927996/2602123.pdf

Invitation to Investor Day 2024

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/securitas-invites-to-an-investor-day-in-stockholm-on-march-7-2024-302061617.html

Video-Workshop: Das kleine Einmaleins der Charttechnik
In diesem kostenlosen Video-Workshop von Stefan Klotter lernen Sie alles über Charttechnik. Lassen Sie sich diesen kostenfreien Workshop nicht entgehen!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.