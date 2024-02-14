Based on thousands of customer reviews, ON24 was named a top partner for driving revenue results

Today, ON24 (NYSE: ONTF), an intelligent engagement platform for B2B sales and marketing, announced that TrustRadius has named it the winner of the "Most Loved" award in 2024. Through the ON24 Intelligent Engagement Platform, businesses can continuously engage their prospects and customers by combining best-in-class digital experiences with AI-driven personalization and content, to capture and act on connected data and insights at scale.

"At ON24, our mission is to empower enterprises to digitally transform and bring their sales and marketing into this new AI era," said Callan Young, CMO, ON24. "We are grateful for this recognition and look forward to continuing to help our customers drive pipeline and revenue growth through our relentless platform innovation and industry expertise."

Following numerous accolades, the top-rated platform leads the TrustRadius "Most Loved" award in the Marketing Technology category. To determine the winners of this year's award, they analyzed every review collected in 2023 across 28,600+ products and 825+ categories.

"Within the diverse landscape of Marketing Technology solutions, ON24 emerges as a cherished standout in 2024," exclaimed Megan Headley, VP of Research at TrustRadius. "With a well-earned Most Loved award, ON24 captures the hearts of users, resonating with genuine feedback and solidifying its position as a beloved choice among buyers."

About TrustRadius

TrustRadius delivers the most credible technology decisioning platform, helping buyers confidently make decisions with comprehensive, vetted product information and customer-generated content. Technology providers are empowered to tell their unique stories, engage high-intent buyers, and gain customer insights. Founded by successful entrepreneurs and headquartered in the technology hub of Austin, Texas, TrustRadius is backed by Mayfield Fund, LiveOak Venture Partners, and Next Coast Ventures.

About ON24

ON24 is on a mission to help businesses bring their go-to-market strategy into the AI era and drive cost-effective revenue growth. Through its leading intelligent engagement platform, ON24 enables customers to combine best-in-class experiences with personalization and content, to capture and act on connected insights at scale.

ON24 provides industry-leading companies, including 3 of the 5 largest global technology companies, 3 of the 5 top global asset management firms, 3 of the 5 largest global healthcare companies and 3 of the 5 largest global industrial companies, with a valuable source of first-party data to drive sales and marketing innovation, improve efficiency and increase business results. Headquartered in San Francisco, ON24 has offices globally in North America, EMEA and APAC. For more information, visit www.ON24.com.

