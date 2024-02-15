Technology Holdings, a global investment bank with offices in North America, Europe and the Asia-Pacific is pleased to announce that it has acted as the exclusive financial advisor to Aggne, a leading Florida headquartered insurance technology specialist and Duck Creek partner, on a significant strategic investment by Wipro. Wipro is investing $66M to acquire a 60% stake in Aggne, becoming the majority shareholder.

Aggne offers a wide range of services designed to help insurers transform operations, drive new efficiencies, and deliver optimal customer experiences. Aggne's offerings include IP-led consulting, implementation, and managed services. Founded in 2019, Aggne has 230 employees based in the United States and India. The company is a premier partner in the Duck Creek ecosystem and the recipient of the Duck Creek Technologies 2023 Americas Value Creation Partner of the Year award. It is also a partner of Socotra and Origami Risk. The transaction brings to Wipro a highly sought-after and unique set of capabilities and Intellectual Property (IP) in the property casualty (P&C) insurance space. The combined capabilities of Wipro and Aggne will help deliver enhanced value, faster speed-to-market, and differentiated services to clients in the P&C insurance sector.

"We are incredibly grateful for the invaluable advice provided by the Technology Holdings team. Their dedication to understanding the intricacies of our business, proactive approach and deep sector expertise was crucial in positioning us with potential partners. Leveraging their extensive global network of strategic and private equity buyers, we were able to find the perfect strategic partner that aligned with our long-term goals, and a unique, compelling deal structure. Thanks to TH for guiding us through every stage of the process and helping us achieve this brilliant outcome which exceeded our expectations!" said Asha Kalidindi, CEO, Vijay Varma, COO and Vasu Rao, CFO of Aggne.

Vivek Subramanyam, Founder and CEO of Technology Holdings said, "We are thrilled to have closed this transaction our 14th InsurTech transaction and our 30th Banking, Financial Services Insurance IT (BFSI) and Fintech transaction. The transaction showcases Technology Holdings' deep expertise in InsurTech, BFSI and Fintech with our depth and breadth of expertise extending to every single segment of the space."

