In this interview, Jochen Staiger of CommodityTV speaks with Alex Langer, the CEO of Sierra Madre Gold and Silver. They discuss the company's progress in restarting the La Guitarra Silver and Gold Mine and the timeline for production. Langer explains that the mine is fully permitted and the necessary equipment and infrastructure are in place. He also discusses the expected costs and financing for the mine restart. Additionally, they touch on government regulations in Mexico regarding open pit mining and the importance of silver in the electric vehicle and solar panel industries. Langer concludes by addressing the potential for a silver crunch and the future outlook for the company. Company overview: Sierra Madre Gold & Silver - https://sierramadregoldandsilver.com/ ISIN: CA8263XP1041 , WKN: A3CM97 , TSXV: SM.V More videos about Sierra Madre Gold & Silver - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/sierra-madre-gold-silver/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Silber Silver Interview Development Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV