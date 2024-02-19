INFICON Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Conference
Corporate Contact
Announcement of INFICON Holding AG
INFICON (SIX Swiss Exchange: IFCN), a globally leading provider of Vacuum Technology and Smart Manufacturing sensors and software, will present its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results on March 5, 2024.
The live Media/Analyst Conference will take place at OBC Office Business Center, Europaallee 41, Zürich. This English-language event will simultaneously be webcast via MS Teams under the following link: www.inficon.com/web-conference. The Q&A session will be open for all participants - live and/or online.
If you wish to attend the live event, please confirm your participation by March 1, 2024 by email to inficon@sensus.ch.
On Tuesday, March 5, 2024, INFICON will issue a press release at 07:00 a.m. CET on the results. At the same time, the accompanying presentation visuals as well as the English-language Annual Report 2023 will also be available in the Investors' section of the INFICON website, www.inficon.com.
