Montag, 19.02.2024
NurExone Biologic: Dynamik hat einen neuen Namen!
WKN: A3DQCT | ISIN: FR001400AJ60 | Ticker-Symbol: L5Q
Frankfurt
19.02.24
08:19 Uhr
3,760 Euro
-0,130
-3,34 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY 5-Tage-Chart
19.02.2024 | 18:16
Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy boosts production capacity at its Saint-Nolff site in Brittany, France

Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy boosts production capacity at its Saint-Nolff site in Brittany, France 
19-Feb-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press release 
Saint-Nolff, February 19, 2024 
 
 
Charwood Energy boosts production capacity at its Saint-Nolff site in Brittany, France 
 
Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, Ticker: ALCWE), a French company specializing in tailor-made solutions for the 
energy valorization of biomass, announces the extension of its production facility in Saint-Nolff (Morbihan), the 
company's headquarters. 
The Saint-Nolff production site has benefited from two successive extensions since its initial installation in 2013, 
and now boasts a total production area of 1,750 m2. 
It is equipped with the latest generation equipment to meet the growing demand from local authorities and manufacturers 
who wish to substitute the use of fossil fuels with renewable energy and contribute to the decarbonization of the 
economy. 
The new facilities are equipped with a laser cutter for tubes, profiles and sheet metal, a digital bending machine, 
welding tables and two overhead cranes with lifting capacities of 40 and 60 tons. 
The real estate investment corresponding to the various expansions represents a total of EUR2.5 million and reflects 
Charwood Energy's desire to have a production area large enough to address the diversified needs of its markets. 
This latest extension will increase the site's production capacity by 50% and enable it to structure a broader offering 
around a range of modular solutions for gasification, wood-fired heating and methanization. 
With the ambition to expand internationally, the site also has the necessary containerization equipment, in compliance 
with regulations, for transporting power plants destined for export. 
 
About Charwood Energy 
Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs 
and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. 
Charwood Energy boasts a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including 
heating and heat networks, anaerobic digestion, and pyrogasification. 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and 
carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60; Ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity 
savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
To find out more: https://charwood.energy/investisseurs 
 
Contacts 
 
CHARWOOD ENERGY 
investisseur@charwood.energy 
+ 33 2 97 26 46 30 
SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN       SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
Investor Relations      Press Relations 
Ghislaine Gasparetto     Michael Scholze 
charwood@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
+33 1 56 88 11 22       + 33 1 56 88 11 14

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: PR_Charwood Energy -St-Nolff extension vFinal 

=------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1840181 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1840181 19-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1840181&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 19, 2024 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
