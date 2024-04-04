DJ Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy signs a new order for a biomass boiler for a sawmill in Ille-et-Vilaine (France)

Charwood Energy Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy signs a new order for a biomass boiler for a sawmill in Ille-et-Vilaine (France) 04-Apr-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press release Saint-Nolff, April 4, 2024 Charwood Energy signs a new order for a biomass boiler for a sawmill in Ille-et-Vilaine (France) Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, Ticker: ALCWE), a French company specializing in tailor-made solutions for the energy valorization of biomass, today announced the signing of a contract for the installation and commissioning of a biomass boiler for a sawmill in the Ille-et-Vilaine region of France. The contract covers the replacement and modernization of a heating system used to dry lumber and timber at a sawmill in Saint-Sauveur-des-Landes, Ille-et-Vilaine. The existing heating system will be replaced by a 900 kW high-performance unit that will use biomass made up of bark and woody material as fuel, using technology developed by Charwood Energy. The heating system will also be equipped with electrostatic precipitators to meet regulatory requirements for limiting particulate emissions. Charwood Energy will provide a wide range of services for this new installation, including the retrofitting of ducting, power supply and automation of the heating system. Delivery and invoicing of this high-performance equipment is scheduled for the 3rd quarter of this year. About Charwood Energy Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. Charwood Energy boasts a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including heating and heat networks, anaerobic digestion, and pyrogasification. Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60; Ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. To find out more: https://charwood.energy/investisseurs Contacts SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN CHARWOOD ENERGY Investor Relations Press Relations investisseur@charwood.energy Ghislaine Gasparetto Michael Scholze 02 97 26 46 30 charwood@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 01 56 88 11 22 01 56 88 11 14

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: PR_Charwood Energy - Sawmill vLAST

=------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Charwood Energy 1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 56250 Saint-Nolff France Phone: 0297264630 E-mail: contact@energy.bzh ISIN: FR001400AJ60 Euronext Ticker: ALCWE AMF Category: Inside information / Other releases EQS News ID: 1873617 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1873617 04-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1873617&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2024 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)