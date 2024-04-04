Anzeige
WKN: A3DQCT | ISIN: FR001400AJ60 | Ticker-Symbol: L5Q
Frankfurt
04.04.24
08:02 Uhr
3,800 Euro
-0,020
-0,52 %
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CHARWOOD ENERGY 5-Tage-Chart
04.04.2024
04.04.2024 | 18:16
159 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy signs a new order for a biomass boiler for a sawmill in Ille-et-Vilaine (France)

DJ Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy signs a new order for a biomass boiler for a sawmill in Ille-et-Vilaine (France) 

Charwood Energy 
Charwood Energy: Charwood Energy signs a new order for a biomass boiler for a sawmill in Ille-et-Vilaine (France) 
04-Apr-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press release 
Saint-Nolff, April 4, 2024 
 
 
Charwood Energy signs a new order for a biomass boiler for a sawmill in Ille-et-Vilaine (France) 
 
Charwood Energy (ISIN: FR001400AJ60, Ticker: ALCWE), a French company specializing in tailor-made solutions for the 
energy valorization of biomass, today announced the signing of a contract for the installation and commissioning of a 
biomass boiler for a sawmill in the Ille-et-Vilaine region of France. 
The contract covers the replacement and modernization of a heating system used to dry lumber and timber at a sawmill in 
Saint-Sauveur-des-Landes, Ille-et-Vilaine. 
The existing heating system will be replaced by a 900 kW high-performance unit that will use biomass made up of bark 
and woody material as fuel, using technology developed by Charwood Energy. 
The heating system will also be equipped with electrostatic precipitators to meet regulatory requirements for limiting 
particulate emissions. 
Charwood Energy will provide a wide range of services for this new installation, including the retrofitting of ducting, 
power supply and automation of the heating system. 
Delivery and invoicing of this high-performance equipment is scheduled for the 3rd quarter of this year. 
 
 
About Charwood Energy 
Convinced that biomass is a key response to the challenges of the energy transition, Charwood Energy designs, installs 
and maintains tailored solutions for the production of biomass renewable energy. 
Charwood Energy boasts a wealth of technical know-how and expertise in all biomass recovery technologies, including 
heating and heat networks, anaerobic digestion, and pyrogasification. 
Positioned since 2019 in the promising area of pyrogasification technology, Charwood Energy is now also involved in the 
development and operation of proprietary pyrogasification units aiming to produce and sell green gas, biochar and 
carbon credits to industrial customers under direct purchasing contracts. 
The company is listed on Euronext Growth® Paris (ISIN: FR001400AJ60; Ticker: ALCWE) - Eligible for PEA PME equity 
savings plans - Certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance. 
To find out more: https://charwood.energy/investisseurs 
 
Contacts 
 
               SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN       SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
CHARWOOD ENERGY       Investor Relations      Press Relations 
investisseur@charwood.energy Ghislaine Gasparetto     Michael Scholze 
02 97 26 46 30        charwood@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
               01 56 88 11 22        01 56 88 11 14

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: PR_Charwood Energy - Sawmill vLAST 

=------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Charwood Energy 
         1 Rue Benjamin Franklin - P.A. de Kerboulard 
         56250 Saint-Nolff 
         France 
Phone:      0297264630 
E-mail:     contact@energy.bzh 
ISIN:      FR001400AJ60 
Euronext Ticker: ALCWE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1873617 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1873617 04-Apr-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1873617&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 04, 2024 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
