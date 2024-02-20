Retaining of a leading consulting firm with a solid track record of upscaling vet companies on the US market

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, announces the recruitment of Brakke Consulting to help strategize Company growth on the US market. Brakke - www.brakkeconsulting.com is one of the leading consulting firms in the veterinary market with a solid track record of upscaling vet companies on the US market.

TheraVet has been commercializing BIOCERA-VET for almost a year now in the US market, the largest market in animal health. Since its US market entry, the Company has been focused on launching the 9 presentations of its BIOCERA-VET line; BIOCERA-VET COMBO-CLEAN being the latest one launched in October 2023. To that aim, the Company has initiated a two-pilar plan: (i) the process, development, and delivery of direct sales to customers and (ii) the development of the company network and products awareness with participation in conferences, talks, clinical studies and reach to Key Opinion Leaders.

The Company's next objectives are to rapidly grow from its existing base, expand its presence and to be recognized as a major player in the US orthopedics market. TheraVet has retained Brakke Consulting to help meet its objective based on a 3-step plan (structured with go/no go decision points):

In the first phase, market opportunity in the United States for the TheraVet veterinary product line will be re-assessed. To objectively measure this potential,a panel of vet surgeons specialized in osteosarcoma management and orthopedics from independent and corporate practices will be surveyed.

Second, a new strategic and marketing plan will be developed, proposing the best go-to-market, organizational and partnership structure for the TheraVet veterinary business. This phase will include assessment and modelling of the go-to-market/organizational options and the recommendations for TheraVet to achieve its objectives for the successful implementation of the business plan.

Finally, TheraVet activities will be scaled up. To create critical size, potential merger and acquisition options, inclusive of companies that may find TheraVet a meaningful partner will be proposed

This plan will be designed and implemented with the assistance of Brakke Consulting, the premier consulting firm serving the animal health, animal nutrition and veterinary industries on the US market. Its consultants are seasoned industry professionals with strong credentials in leadership, management, finance, sales, distribution, marketing, brand development, communications, and market research.

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specializing in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary.

