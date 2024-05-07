Positioning focused on competition horses, a highly dynamic market correlated with the more than $400 billion sport betting market

Answer to the main indications affecting competition horses provided by the BIOCERA-VET and VISCO-VET ranges

New therapeutic solutions dedicated to equine competition to be launched by 2027

TheraVet (ISIN: BE0974387194 Ticker: ALVET), a pioneering company in the management of osteoarticular diseases in pets, announces the deployment of its range of solutions in the highly dynamic competition horse segment.

Following the launch in March 2024 of two BIOCERA-VET references specially adapted to equine applications, TheraVet now intends to position itself as the reference in the osteoarticular disease treatments in horses dedicated to competition, a worldwide population of 12 million animals. Equine competition is an important part of the global betting industry, a market valued at $402 billion in 2022, which is expected to grow by ~8.9% a year between now and 20301, topping the $790 billion.

The BIOCERA-VET Equine range and the VISCO-VET program currently under development ensure to TheraVet a unique position in the treatment of the main indications affecting these animals. For example, thanks to its properties required for cementoplasty (high injectability, easy handling, high radiopacity, strong cohesiveness and fast self-setting), BIOCERA-VET Equine enables the minimally invasive treatment of subchondral bone cysts, whose presence has a negative impact on the auction price by causing lameness and poor performance.

With the support of specialist equine orthopedic surgeons, TheraVet's solutions have so far been used to treat 19 cases of subchondral bone cysts and maxillofacial and dental problems. These ongoing clinical evaluations are designed to reinforce BIOCERA-VET's position as the preferred, and in fine, first-line treatment option for equine bone cysts, osteoarticular diseases and dental problems affecting competition horses.

TheraVet plans to enrich its range of products dedicated to competition horses with several launches between now and 2027, including BIOCERA-VET OSTEO, with its enhanced osteo-inductive properties, NUTRA-VET, a range of high-performance nutraceuticals, and VISCO-VET Equine, an equine version of the visco-regenerating gel currently being developed by TheraVet to treat osteoarticular diseases as well as tendon and ligament injuries.

About TheraVet SA

TheraVet is a veterinary biotechnology company specialising in osteoarticular treatments for companion animals. The Company develops targeted, safe and effective treatments to improve the quality of life of pets suffering from joint and bone diseases. For pet owners, the health of their pets is a major concern and TheraVet's mission is to address the need for innovative and curative treatments. TheraVet works closely with international opinion leaders in order to provide a more effective response to ever-growing needs in the field of veterinary medicine. TheraVet is listed on Euronext Growth Paris and Brussels, has its head office in Belgium (Gosselies) with a US subsidiary.

For more information, visit the TheraVet website or follow us on

About BIOCERA-VET

In close collaboration with an international scientific board, THERAVET has developed a new line of calcium-phosphate and biological bone substitutes, BIOCERA-VET. BIOCERA-VET is a full range of innovative, easy-to-use, efficient cost-effective bone substitutes indicated in bone surgeries where a bone graft is required and as a palliative alternative in the management of canine osteosarcoma. Based on extremely promising clinical results, this line offers the possibility of a better, more convenient and more efficient orthopedic surgery:

BIOCERA-VET BONE SURGERY RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement

BONE SURGERY RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable self-hardening calcium-phosphate cement BIOCERA-VET SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft

SMARTGRAFT, a naturally osteoconductive bone graft BIOCERA-VET GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute

GRANULES, an affordable biocompatible calcium-phosphate bone substitute BIOCERA-VET OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty

OSTEOSARCOMA RTU, a ready-to-use highly injectable calcium-phosphate bone substitute for cementoplasty BIOCERA-VETCOMBO-CLEAN, a local and long-lasting antibiotic delivery calcium-phosphate bone substitute

For more information, visit BIOCERA-VET website.

1 Zion Market Res. 2023

