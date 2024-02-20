Apollon Formularies Plc - CANCER CELL KILLING RESULTS PUBLISHED IN THE PEER-REVIEWED ONLINE JOURNAL OF COMPLEMENTARY AND ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE (OJCAM)

February 20, 2024

APOLLON FORMULARIES SUCCESSFUL CANCER CELL KILLING RESULTS PUBLISHED IN THE PEER-REVIEWED ONLINE JOURNAL OF COMPLEMENTARY AND ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE (OJCAM)

London, England - Apollon Formularies PLC (AQUS:APOL), an innovator in medical cancer research, proudly announces the peer-reviewed publication of their groundbreaking achievement in pre-clinical testing of Apollon's cancer therapeutic formulations.

Utilising a strategic combination of medical cannabis and medicinal mushroom compounds, Apollon demonstrated successful cancer cell-killing results in prostate cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer, lung cancer, bladder cancer, and skin cancer through direct cytotoxicity and immune-targeted eradication of the cancer cells by T-cells and macrophages in blinded studies, performed by Bioensis Labs, as an independent third party testing facility.

The pioneering research, enriched by advanced AI-derived drug discovery techniques, has undergone rigorous peer review and has been formally published in the Online Journal of Complementary and Alternative Medicine (OJCAM).

Key Highlights of the Pre-Clinical Study:

AI-Derived Drug Discovery: Apollon Formularies PLC employs advanced AI techniques in drug discovery, leading to successful outcomes in killing cells from multiple cancer types.

Successful Pre-Clinical Cancer Cell Killing Results: The pre-clinical study demonstrated remarkable success in eradicating cancer cells in blinded studies, performed by Bioensis Labs, as an independent third party testing facility, with promising outcomes in prostate cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer, lung cancer, bladder cancer, and skin cancer Published in Peer-Reviewed Journal: The results have been peer-reviewed and officially published in the Online Journal of Complementary and Alternative Medicine (OJCAM), contributing to the scientific community's understanding of innovative natural cancer treatments.

The pre-clinical study, spearheaded by Dr. Herbert Fritsche, former Professor and Chief of Clinical Chemistry at MD Anderson Cancer Center and Chief Science Officer of Apollon, delved into the synergistic potential of medical cannabis and medicinal mushrooms. The results showcase unprecedented efficacy in eradicating cancer cells, suggesting potential for use in the treatment of cancers of the prostate, breast, colon, lung, bladder, and skin. The cytotoxicity of our formulations was established in blinded studies, performed by Bioensis Labs, as an independent third party.

Dr. Herbert Fritsche, Principal Investigator of the study, highlighted the scientific significance of the research, saying, "The successful cell-killing activity of our formulations in these various pre-clinical models, as published in the peer-reviewed Online Journal of Complementary and Alternative Medicine, demonstrate the potential of these formulations for developing innovative, low cost, non-toxic and highly effective cancer treatments."

Dr. Stephen Barnhill, a medical doctor and CEO of Apollon Formularies PLC, expressed his excitement about the transformative findings, stating, "This pre-clinical success is a significant leap forward in our mission to redefine cancer treatment. The promising outcomes across various cancer types, underscore Apollon's dedication to advancing patient-centric healthcare. We believe that our proprietary formulations, guided by AI-derived drug discovery techniques, hold great promise for the future of cancer therapies."

This pre-clinical research marks a significant step forward in the development of effective and targeted natural cancer therapies. The complete pre-clinical study can be accessed in the peer-reviewed Online Journal of Complementary and Alternative Medicine (OJCAM) https://irispublishers.com/ojcam/pdf/OJCAM.MS.ID.000700.pdf.

Jeff Nagel, Director of Product Manufacturing at Apollon Formularies PLC, underscored the practical implications of the results, stating, "Our proprietary formulations have now demonstrated success in targeting malignant cells across numerous cancer types in pre-clinical testing. As we move forward, we are dedicated to translating these promising findings into tangible solutions for patients in need globally."

Apollon Formularies is enthusiastic about cultivating collaborative partnerships that epitomize adaptability and innovation. With a global outlook and a versatile array of capabilities, our company is poised to engage with potential strategic partners. Whether exploring in-and-out licensing agreements, engaging in collaborative research and development initiatives, forming international joint ventures, establishing strategic alliances, exploring import/export opportunities, or leveraging our academic affiliation and clinical trial capabilities, Apollon is resolute in its dedication to closely collaborating with like-minded partners. Together, we aim to unite efforts and bring state-of-the-art medicine to patients on a global scale.

For media inquiries or to initiate discussions about potential partnerships, please reach out to Stene Jacobs, Global COO for Apollon at stene@Apollon.org.uk.

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For additional information, please visit www.apollon.org.uk or contact:

About Apollon and Apollon Jamaica

Apollon Formularies plc is an international medical cannabis and medicinal mushroom pharmaceutical company headquartered in the United Kingdom. Apollon Formularies Jamaica Limited is a pharmaceutical company incorporated and operating in the Commonwealth of Jamaica since 2016. Apollon Jamaica is licensed by the Jamaican government's Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) to cultivate (R&D), perform research and development, process, and sell medical cannabis therapeutic products that include legal medical cannabis to treat various illnesses under medical supervision.