Predictmedix AI Inc.: Predictmedix AI and UVTV Digital India Forge Strategic Partnership to Revolutionize Health and Safety in Sports and Worship Venues

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 20, 2024 / Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)(FRA:3QP) (the "Company" or "Predictmedix"), a leading provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today announced a strategic alliance with UVTV Digital India, a leading media platform with widespread influence across India. This partnership marks a significant milestone in the quest to redefine health and safety protocols in the rapidly evolving sectors of sports, recreation, hospitality, and religious institutions, aiming to promote a culture of well-being across diverse communities.

Expanding the Scope of Health and Safety Innovations:

In uniting Predictmedix AI's advanced health assessment technologies with UVTV Digital India's broad digital outreach, the partnership is poised to introduce groundbreaking safety measures in sports and religious gatherings, in alignment with India's Health-for-All mission. With India home to over 2.3 million places of worship, this initiative represents a significant business opportunity.1

By integrating Predictmedix AI's technology in high-footfall gatherings, UVTV Digital carves out a novel revenue stream. Temples and other venues may adopt health screening services as an added safety measure, enhancing devotee well-being. This approach not only secures a steady income for Predictmedix AI but also cements its status as a frontrunner in health and safety solutions for diverse community needs. The revenue potential extends beyond initial technology implementation to include ongoing services and support, ensuring a sustainable business model. Furthermore, this collaboration heralds Predictmedix AI as an industry innovator, adept at tailoring health technologies to unique settings and positively impacting public health while capitalizing on lucrative business opportunities.

UVTV Digital India: Pioneering Digital Transformation for Community Well-being:

UVTV Digital India's role as a digital transformation catalyst is central to the partnership, with its ability to leverage a broad network and digital platform to disseminate Predictmedix AI's health technologies to a wide audience. This collaboration is expected to create safer and healthier environments, making significant strides in public health and safety.

A Future Focused on Innovation and Safety:

This strategic partnership between Predictmedix AI and UVTV Digital India signifies a forward-thinking approach to health and safety, setting new standards for public well-being in various community settings. By leveraging advanced AI technologies and digital outreach, the collaboration is set to make a lasting impact on how health and safety measures are implemented, offering a blueprint for future innovations in the field.

Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix AI, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership, stating, "We are excited to partner with UVTV Digital India to bring our advanced health and safety solutions to sports, religious institutions, and places of worship. This partnership stands as a testament to our commitment to enhancing community well-being through innovation."

Yugal Kishore Sharma, Founder & CEO of UVTV Digital and an avid sportsman with a rich background in media, telecom, and sports entertainment, brings a unique perspective to the partnership. As the Founder & Director of Sportism and the vBelieve Sports® initiative-India's first e-social enterprise for sports development-Sharma is deeply committed to granting every child their 'right to play.' Additionally, his roles as the Promoter & Director of India's premier Football Club, HINDUSTAN FC, established in 1948, and Director of the Esports Federation of India, underscore his dedication to sports and community health. Sharma remarked, "incorporating health and safety measures is crucial, especially in dynamic environments like sports and places of worship. UVTV Digital India is excited to collaborate with Predictmedix AI to pioneer their cutting-edge-health-assessment-disruptive-technology along-with UVTV Digital's innovatively bundled solution offerings that prioritize the health of the citizens of our glorious Nation."

About UVTV Digital Pvt Ltd (www.uvtv.in)

UVTV Digital Pvt Ltd., a subsidiary of EKAM CONVERGENCE PVT LTD., part of the 'Integrated Digital Convergent Services Platform-as-a-Service (P-a-a-S) model, holds a 'Unified License ISP Category 'A' for PAN India Services'; 'Multi-System Operator (MSO) License for CATV / IPTV Services across PAN India'; 'Voice Access License for Telephony' and 'Infrastructure Provider IP'1' Category 1 License for Underground Fibre Network Infrastructure.'

UVTV Digital is an innovative media-tech platform transforming the digital entertainment landscape through its online digital video streaming platform and OTT App dedicated to deliver an enriching, engaging, entertaining, edutainment high-quality content to democratize local and hyperlocal content across colloquial dialects in small towns & cities of urban Bharat.

About Predictmedix AI Inc.

Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE:PMED)(OTCQB:PMEDF)(FRA:3QP) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including 19 physiological vital parameters, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix AI's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

