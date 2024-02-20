China National Nuclear Corp. (CNNC), a Chinese state-owned nuclear producer, has revealed plans to procure 1 GW of inverters, while Mubon High-Tech said it may scrap its plans to build a 5 GW heterojunction solar cell factory in China's Anhui province.CNNC has published a tender notice for its annual PV-inverter procurement round. The bidding process for 2024 will be segmented into three categories, focusing on central inverters, string inverters, and residential string inverters, with an estimated total procurement of 1 GW. The company said it will use the inverters for unspecified PV projects. ...

