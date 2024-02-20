Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.02.2024

BROADPEAK SA: 2024 Financial Calendar

DJ BROADPEAK SA: 2024 Financial Calendar 

BROADPEAK SA 
BROADPEAK SA: 2024 Financial Calendar 
20-Feb-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2024 Financial Calendar 
 
Cesson-Sévigné (France), February 20, 2024 
Broadpeak (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker Code: ALBPK), a leading player in software solutions dedicated to video 
streaming, announces its next financial publication dates for 2024. 
 
Financial Calendar 
   -- 2023 Annual results 
April 15, 2024, after market close 
   -- 2024 1st quarter revenue 
April 29, 2024, after market close 
   -- 2024 FIRST HALF YEAR REVENUE                  July 24, 2024, after market close 
   -- 2024 FIRST HALF YEAR RESULTS                  September 26, 2024, after market close 
 
   -- 2024 Q3 REVENUE 
November 6, 2024, after market close

CONTACTS 

BROADPEAK       FINANCIAL COMMUNICATION     FINANCIAL / CORPORATE PRESS 
Investors@broadpeak.tv marianne.py@seitosei-actifin.com michael.scholze@seitosei-actifin.com 
02 22 74 03 50     01 80 48 25 31          01 56 88 11 14

Broadpeak, S.A. 3771 Boulevard des alliés, 35 510 Cesson-Sévigné, France

VAT Number FR49 524 473 063 - SIREN 524 473 063

avec un capital social de 250 833,72 Euros

Tel: +33 (0)2 22 74 03 50

www.broadpeak.tv

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: BROADPEAK-CP-20240220-EN 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     BROADPEAK SA 
         15 rue Claude Chappe 
         35510 CESSON SEVIGNE 
         France 
Phone:      02 22 74 03 50 
Internet:    https://broadpeak.tv/ 
ISIN:      FR001400AJZ7 
Euronext Ticker: ALBPK 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1841267 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1841267 20-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1841267&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2024 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
