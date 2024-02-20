DJ BROADPEAK SA: 2024 Financial Calendar

BROADPEAK SA BROADPEAK SA: 2024 Financial Calendar 20-Feb-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2024 Financial Calendar Cesson-Sévigné (France), February 20, 2024 Broadpeak (ISIN: FR001400AJZ7 - Ticker Code: ALBPK), a leading player in software solutions dedicated to video streaming, announces its next financial publication dates for 2024. Financial Calendar -- 2023 Annual results April 15, 2024, after market close -- 2024 1st quarter revenue April 29, 2024, after market close -- 2024 FIRST HALF YEAR REVENUE July 24, 2024, after market close -- 2024 FIRST HALF YEAR RESULTS September 26, 2024, after market close -- 2024 Q3 REVENUE November 6, 2024, after market close

