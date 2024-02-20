Anzeige
Dienstag, 20.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
WKN: A0HL4T | ISIN: FR0004187367 | Ticker-Symbol: 9B4
Frankfurt
20.02.24
08:04 Uhr
3,130 Euro
+0,070
+2,29 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FREELANCE.COM Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FREELANCE.COM 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,1453,45019:07
Dow Jones News
20.02.2024 | 18:16
153 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Freelance.com: Financial Communication Agenda 2024-2025

DJ Freelance.com: Financial Communication Agenda 2024-2025 

Freelance.com 
Freelance.com: Financial Communication Agenda 2024-2025 
20-Feb-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Press Release - February 20, 2024 
 
Financial Communication Agenda 2024-2025 
 
 
Freelance.com (Euronext Growth - FR0004187367 - ALFRE), is a leader in intermediation between companies and freelancers 
/SMEs, a leader in intermediation between companies and freelancers/SMEs, presents its financial communication calendar 
for the year 2024-2025. 
 
Publication         Date 
2023 Revenue         Monday, February 26, 2024 
2023 Annual Results     Monday, April 22, 2024 
Q1 2024 Revenue       Monday, May 20, 2024 
2024 Annual General Meeting Friday, June 14, 2024 
H1 2024 Revenue       Monday, August 26, 2024 
H1 2024 Results       Monday, October 21, 2024 
Q3 2024 Revenue       Monday, November 18, 2024 
2024 Annual Revenue     Monday, February 24, 2025

All the announced dates regarding press releases are to be understood as after the closure of the Euronext markets in Paris. This calendar is communicated for informational purposes and may be subject to change.

Next appointment: Publication du chiffre d'affaires annuel 2023 le lundi 26 février 2024, après clôture des marchésd'Euronext

About Freelance.com Group

Positioned at the heart of the labor market transformation, Freelance.com is a European leader in Talent as a Service (TAAS) solutions, aimed at connecting large enterprises with their external talents. The group offers a comprehensive range of services: expertise sourcing, project management, commercial umbrella services, payroll umbrella services, and compliance management. Freelance.com relies on a community of over 150,000 (106,000 in France) qualified consultants and experts, working as freelancers or within highly specialized SMEs, having delivered a total of more than 12,500 services in 2022. With 350 employees and a revenue of EUR800.2 million in 2022 (EUR820.7 million in GMV), and a presence in France and internationally (Germany, England, Morocco, Switzerland), Freelance.com is a leading player in the "Future of Work," recognized as one of the "Growth Champions 2023" by Les Echos.

Label: FREELANCE.COM ISIN Code: FR0004187367 Mnemonic Code: ALFRE Number of shares comprising the share capital: 56,535,254 

GROUPE FREELANCE.COM 
GROUPE FREELANCE.COM 
Claude TEMPE                 Florent BRIANT 
Vice-President                CFO 
Port.: 06 60 51 60 06 ctempe@freelance.com 
                       Port: 06 95 84 14 18 
                       fbriant@freelance.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: Freelance-CP-Agendafinancier_2024_v2_English 

=---------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     Freelance.com 
         1, parvis de La Défense 
         92044 PARIS LA DEFENSE CEDEX 
         France 
Phone:      0614455821 
E-mail:     fcanetti@freelance.com 
Internet:    www.freelance.com 
ISIN:      FR0004187367 
Euronext Ticker: ALFRE 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1841357 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1841357 20-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1841357&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 20, 2024 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

