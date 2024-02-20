DJ Freelance.com: Financial Communication Agenda 2024-2025

Freelance.com Freelance.com: Financial Communication Agenda 2024-2025 20-Feb-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Press Release - February 20, 2024 Financial Communication Agenda 2024-2025 Freelance.com (Euronext Growth - FR0004187367 - ALFRE), is a leader in intermediation between companies and freelancers /SMEs, a leader in intermediation between companies and freelancers/SMEs, presents its financial communication calendar for the year 2024-2025. Publication Date 2023 Revenue Monday, February 26, 2024 2023 Annual Results Monday, April 22, 2024 Q1 2024 Revenue Monday, May 20, 2024 2024 Annual General Meeting Friday, June 14, 2024 H1 2024 Revenue Monday, August 26, 2024 H1 2024 Results Monday, October 21, 2024 Q3 2024 Revenue Monday, November 18, 2024 2024 Annual Revenue Monday, February 24, 2025

All the announced dates regarding press releases are to be understood as after the closure of the Euronext markets in Paris. This calendar is communicated for informational purposes and may be subject to change.

About Freelance.com Group

Positioned at the heart of the labor market transformation, Freelance.com is a European leader in Talent as a Service (TAAS) solutions, aimed at connecting large enterprises with their external talents. The group offers a comprehensive range of services: expertise sourcing, project management, commercial umbrella services, payroll umbrella services, and compliance management. Freelance.com relies on a community of over 150,000 (106,000 in France) qualified consultants and experts, working as freelancers or within highly specialized SMEs, having delivered a total of more than 12,500 services in 2022. With 350 employees and a revenue of EUR800.2 million in 2022 (EUR820.7 million in GMV), and a presence in France and internationally (Germany, England, Morocco, Switzerland), Freelance.com is a leading player in the "Future of Work," recognized as one of the "Growth Champions 2023" by Les Echos.

Label: FREELANCE.COM ISIN Code: FR0004187367 Mnemonic Code: ALFRE Number of shares comprising the share capital: 56,535,254

GROUPE FREELANCE.COM GROUPE FREELANCE.COM Claude TEMPE Florent BRIANT Vice-President CFO Port.: 06 60 51 60 06 ctempe@freelance.com Port: 06 95 84 14 18 fbriant@freelance.com

