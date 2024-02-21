Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2024) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN) (the "Company" or "iMining"), a leader in the future technology landscape of Canada, today announced the appointment of Janice Fischer to the Advisory Board of its artificial intelligence subsidiary, AiMining Technologies. With a distinguished career that spans over 25 years at IBM and significant contributions to the technology sector, Fischer is set to steer AiMining towards new heights in artificial intelligence innovation.

Fischer's leadership roles at IBM Cloud, Global Technology Services (now Kyndryl), and Isidore Partners LLC have equipped her with strategic insights into technology's evolving landscape. She has been instrumental in creating and delivering complex technology implementations globally for both clients and product development at IBM. She is equally steeped in accomplishments that have enhanced operational efficiency and highly secure operations.

Fischer's deep experience equips her with a unique perspective on technology's role in shaping the future. Janice serves on multiple boards including the Institute on Governance and is part of the Steering Committee for the Council for Countering Hybrid Warfare.

Reflecting on her new role, Janice Fischer shared her vision for AiMining Technologies: "I'm thrilled to be part of a team that stands at the forefront of AI innovation. The potential of artificial intelligence to transform industries is immense, and AiMining Technologies is in a great position to lead this change. My goal is to leverage our collective expertise to not only advance AI technology ,but also ensure its responsible development and application for a better future."

Khurram Shroff, CEO of iMining Technologies, expressed his excitement about Fischer's joining: "Janice's exceptional track record and strategic insight into the tech world make her an invaluable addition to our team. Her vision for AiMining aligns perfectly with our goals, and we're eager to see the heights her leadership will take us to."

Fischer's appointment marks a significant milestone for AiMining Technologies, emphasizing the company's dedication to innovation and leadership in the ever-evolving AI sector. Her leadership is expected to drive AiMining Technologies toward achieving its mission of pioneering advancements in artificial intelligence, ensuring the company's position as a leader in the field.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining Technologies Inc. is a publicly listed technology company that acquires, builds, and manages future technology companies in Canada. The Company's industry-specific technology businesses provide specialized and innovative solutions in future technologies and serve private sector markets. iMining Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AiMining Technologies Inc.

AiMining Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of iMining Technologies Inc., is a start-up at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation. Comprising a dedicated applied research lab focused on collaboration with esteemed institutions and a commercialization program geared towards market engagement, AiMining seamlessly integrates into iMining's technology portfolio and is committed to advancing responsible AI development.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Signed "Khurram Shroff"

Khurram Shroff, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, please contact:

iMining Corporate Offices:

Saleem Moosa, CFO and Director

Email: investor@imining.com

Telephone: 1-604-602-4935

Toll-Free: 1-866-602-4935

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/198685

SOURCE: iMining Technologies Inc.