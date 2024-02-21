

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Senior plc (SNR.L), a manufacturer of high technology components and systems, on Wednesday announced that it has secured two separate contracts from aerospace and defense major Airbus SE (EADSY.PK).



The financial details of the contracts are not yet known.



As per the terms, Senior has to supply a number of complex components to Airbus SAS and Airbus Atlantic.



A multi-year contract extension has been agreed upon and the company will manufacture and supply various aerostructure parts used in the Airbus A320 and A330 aircraft programs.



Additionally, Senior Aerospace Thailand has bagged a contract from Airbus Atlantic to supply business class seat structures to a major European airline with deliveries beginning in early 2024.



On Tuesday, Senior shares closed at 159.60 pence, down 1.12% in London.



