Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2024) - Gama Explorations Inc. (CSE: GAMA) (FSE: N79) (OTCQB: GMMAF) ("Gama" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has changed its name to Blackbird Critical Metals Corp.

The Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE") will publish a bulletin announcing the effective date of the change in the Company's name and it is anticipated that the common shares of the Company will commence trading under its new name of Blackbird Critical Metals Corp. on or about February 26, 2024. The Company's trading symbol will change to BBRD. The CUSIP and ISIN numbers will change to 09228M108 and CA09228M1086 respectively.

No action is required to be taken by shareholders with respect to the name change. Outstanding share and warrant certificates are not affected by the name change and do not need to be exchanged.

About Gama Explorations Inc.

Gama is a Canadian company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: GAMA), the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FSE: N79), and OTCQB Exchange (OTCQB: GMMAF). The Company is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties containing metals used in green technologies and the renewable energy sector. The Company currently has the right to acquire 100% interest in the Muskox Lithium Pegmatite Project located within the Yellowknife Pegmatite Province in the Northwest Territories, and owns 100% of the Tyee Critical Metals Project located in North-Eastern Quebec.

