

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Wednesday, AgPlenus Ltd., a subsidiary of Evogene Ltd. (EVGN), announced a licensing and collaboration agreement with Bayer AG (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) to develop a sustainable Mode-of-Action broad-spectrum herbicide for farmers.



This collaboration aims to leverage artificial intelligence to improve crop protection chemistry by utilizing AI-driven computational modeling technology to enhance and create molecules that can target the APTH1 protein, a new mode of action identified by AgPlenus.



The partnership is expected to benefit from AgPlenus' exclusive computational technology, supported by Evogene's ChemPass AI tech engine, and Bayer's extensive experience in the research, development, and marketing of crop protection solutions.



Bayer will hold the exclusive rights to develop and commercialize products resulting from the collaboration, while AgPlenus will receive an initial payment, continuous research funding, milestone payments, and royalties based on future product sales.



