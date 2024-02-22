Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 21, 2024) - iMining Technologies Inc. (TSXV: IMIN.H) ("iMining"), proudly announces the appointment of Adon Sanjab, a seasoned executive renowned for his expertise in sales management and strategic leadership, to the Advisory Board of its artificial intelligence subsidiary, AiMining Technologies.

Adon brings a proactive leadership style coupled with vast international experience, holding a Master of Business Administration and a Bachelor's in mechanical engineering. Recognized for his out-of-the-box thinking, Adon has mastered team building, negotiation, and leadership skills, making him proficient in developing corporate strategies through coordination with various stakeholders. Trilingual with strong business acumen, Adon boasts a proven track record in Management, Business Development, and Strategic Marketing.

With over a decade of professional experience, including his current role as Vice President of Sales and Marketing at Commissionaires BC, Adon enriches the AiMining Technologies team with a wealth of knowledge and expertise. His career journey reflects a steadfast commitment to fostering meaningful employment opportunities, aligning seamlessly with AiMining Technologies' vision of responsible AI development.

Throughout his career, Adon has garnered numerous awards and accolades, including recognition on the President's Council at Hilti Canada and the President's Club award for outstanding performance. His strategic leadership and innovative thinking have consistently driven business growth and operational excellence across diverse sectors, including construction, security services, and technology.

In previous roles, Adon has demonstrated exceptional leadership skills as a Regional Manager at Hilti North America and a Project Manager at Hilti Central Europe, leading transformative projects and initiatives that drove customer engagement and business success.

"I am deeply honored and incredibly excited to embark on this journey with the AiMining Technologies team. The opportunity to play a role in advancing AI technology within the surveillance and security sector fills me with immense enthusiasm. I am eager to contribute my expertise and collaborate with the talented individuals at AiMining Technologies to drive innovation and make meaningful strides in enhancing surveillance and security through the power of artificial intelligence," said Adon Sanjab.

"We are thrilled to extend a warm welcome to Adon Sanjab as a valuable addition to our Advisory Board," said Khurram Shroff, CEO of iMining Technologies. "Adon brings with him a distinguished history of leadership, particularly in the surveillance and security sector, where his dedication to driving positive change has been evident. His expertise in this area will be instrumental as we embark on our journey to push the boundaries of AI innovation, specifically in enhancing surveillance and security measures. We eagerly anticipate leveraging his deep understanding and strategic insights to propel our advancements in this critical field."

Adon's appointment to the Advisory Board of AiMining Technologies underscores the company's commitment to innovation and excellence in the field of artificial intelligence. His strategic insights and industry experience will be instrumental in guiding AiMining Technologies towards pioneering advancements in AI technology while ensuring responsible and ethical development practices.

About iMining Technologies Inc.

iMining Technologies Inc. is a publicly listed technology company which together with its subsidiaries acquires, builds, and manages future technology companies in Canada. The Company's industry specific technology businesses provide specialized and innovative solutions in future technologies and serves private sector markets. iMining Technologies Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About AiMining Technologies Inc.

AiMining Technologies Inc., a subsidiary of iMining Technologies Inc., stands at the forefront of Artificial Intelligence (AI) innovation. Comprising a dedicated research arm focused on collaboration with esteemed institutions and a monetization arm geared towards market engagement, AiMining seamlessly integrates into iMining's technology portfolio and is committed to advancing responsible AI development.

