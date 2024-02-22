

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Genus plc (GNS.L) reported that its first half pretax profit declined to 14.3 million pounds from 15.0 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 20.4 pence compared to 20.3 pence. Adjusted pretax profit declined to 29.2 million pounds from 42.2 million pounds, previous year. Adjusted earnings per share was 33.1 pence compared to 48.5 pence.



For the six months ended 31 December 2023, revenue was 333.6 million pounds compared to 350.2 million pounds, last year.



The Board has declared an unchanged interim dividend of 10.3 pence per share, which is payable on 28 March 2024 to shareholders on the register at 1 March 2024.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken