Decade Resources Ltd (TSXV: DEC) ("Decade") plans to focus on it its copper projects in the 2024 field season. The main focus will be on the Copper River property which is part of a large claim holding consisting of 52 contiguous minerals claims which include Nobody Knows, Dardanelle (presently farmed out) and Treasure Mountain properties totalling 23,016.7 hectares. All 52 mineral claims are 100% owned by Decade Resources Ltd. The project stretches from 10 to 40 air kilometers east of Terrace, B.C., on the northern slopes of the Copper River valley. The Company plans to explore the porphyry copper-gold potential of the Del Norte project as well.

Within the Copper River property, there are several red bed copper trends and a granodiorite intrusion separating them. The Nobody Knows trend is approximately 20 km west of the Treasure Mountain trend. On the Treasure Mountain Trend approximately 22 copper-silver showings occur over a 15 km belt.

Focus for 2024 on the Copper River property will include exploration on the following:

Nobody Knows #2

Drilling in late 2023 intersected mineralization related to a red bed copper-silver bearing horizon. Values intersected are shown below:

7.19 % Cu equivalent (6.75 % Cu and 50.3 g/t Ag) intersected over 0.76 m in DDH-NB-23-1.

6.73 % Cu equivalent (5.39 % Cu and 155 g/t Ag) intersected over 2.13 m in DDH-NB-23-2.

3.23 % Cu equivalent (2.99 % Cu and 27.3 g/t Ag) intersected over 2.94 m in DDH-NB-23-12.

2.18 % Cu equivalent (2.05 % Cu and 15 g/t Ag) intersected over 5.74 m in DDH-NB-23-16.

The Company has applied for disturbance permits for forested areas along strike to the Nobody Knows # 2 zone in order to expand the area of tested mineralization.

For Treasure Mountain, exploration has identified 3 periods of mineralization: namely copper-silver bearing sulphides in volcanic red beds followed by copper sulphide-silver bearing shear zones and last, a late-stage epithermal copper sulphide-silver-gold bearing quartz - carbonate stockworks. Copper bearing sulphides include chalcopyrite, bornite and chalcocite and possibly native copper. Zones to be explored in 2024 include:

North Ridge Area- Treasure Mountain

On the North Ridge area of Treasure Mountain, several zones of significant mineralization were identified. Work indicated a zone that was 50 x 30 m in exposure with numerous copper bearing veins and shears in the NE part of the North Ridge area. For assay results please see the Press Release for February 6, 2024. Surface work is planned to continue sampling in order to expand on the high - grade copper values obtained in the 2023 surface work.

Purdex Showing - Treasure Mountain

Considerable work has been done on the zone which include trenching, drilling and construction of an adit. This is the main copper-silver zone within the Treasure Mountain property. MINFILE gives the following description of the zone: A 26 metre surface chip sample assayed 2.44 per cent copper and 0.4 grams per tonne silver (Minister of Mines Annual Report 1965). A parallel zone, similar in character and 60 metres to the west, measures 30 by 10 metres. Surface samples average 3.26 per cent copper. The Company verified these results during the 2017 exploration program where a total of nine chip samples ranging in length from 0.9 to 4.0 metres were collected. All samples except one were collected from old trenches. They assayed from 0.49 to 5.51 % copper and from 7.2 to 42.7 g/t silver.

The Company plans to follow up the significant results during the 2024 exploration season for the North Ridge area as well as continued work at the Purdex showing.

Del Norte

The Company is earning a 55 % interest through a farm-out agreement with Teuton Resources Corp. To date the Company has spent $3,000,000 towards the final exploration expenditure of $4,000,000.

The Company plans to explore the porphyry copper-gold potential of Del Norte, following up on historic results. There are 8 copper-gold showings as well as drill results indicating this potential. Along Del Norte Creek and the ridge immediately south, these results correspond to an airborne EM anomaly. These following results were obtained in the O-zone.

In this zone, disseminated and fracture filling chalcopyrite and pyrite (1 to 5 per cent) pervade a phyllic and +/- argillic altered horizon which has been overprinted by carbonate alteration probably related to faulting and fracturing. The horizon ranges between 6 and 15 metres in width and has been delineated for a strike length of 176 metres, open to the north and south and a dip length of 35 metres, open to depth. The zone was targeted by 11 trenches and 4 drill holes. The best results from the trenches were 10.53 g/ t gold and 0.23% copper over a 5 m interval. The best results from drilling were 3.67 g/t gold and 0.41% copper over 15 m interval (Assessment Report 21535). Mineralized halos often extend into carbonate altered host rock and fracture systems. The Company has not verified these historic results but E. Kruchkowski was involved in the early exploration on the O-zone and believes the results are reliable.

In 2016 drilling, three holes testing for porphyry copper-gold encountered a contact between intermediate volcanics and the intrusive rocks at various depths. Long intervals intersected by these holes were characterized by significant K-spar alteration and, locally, sericitization. It appears that the zones of stronger mineralization are crossing this intrusive boundary and they occur in both the volcanogenic and intrusive rocks. The table below shows the historic drill results:

Drill Hole From (m) To (m) Width (m) Cu % Au g/t DDH-16-03 160.29 172.24 11.95 0.19 0.23 DDH-16-04 19.51 110.03 90.52 0.08 0.15 including 19.51 33.83 14.32 0.17 0.36 DDH-16-05 264.6 338.8 74.2 0.15 0.27 including 284.9 296.6 11.7 0.31 0.37

E. Kruchkowski observed the drilling, logging and supervised core cutting and believes the results to be reliable. The Company interpretation is that the EM anomaly associated with the above mineralization suggest a porphyry copper-gold bearing intrusive at depth. The Company believes that drill holes at least 1000m each would best test this interpretation.

Ed. Kruchkowski, P. Geo., a qualified person under National Instrument 43-101, is in charge of the exploration programs on behalf of the Company and is responsible for the contents of this release. E. Kruchkowski is not independent of Decade as he is the president of the Company.

Decade Resources Ltd. is a Canadian based mineral exploration company actively seeking opportunities in the resource sector. Decade holds numerous properties at various stages of development and exploration from basic grass roots to advanced ones. Its properties and projects are all located in the "Golden Triangle" area of northern British Columbia. For a complete listing of the Company assets and developments, visit the Company website at www.decaderesources.ca. For investor information please call 250- 636-2264 or Gary Assaly at 604-377-7969.

