Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Entertainment's The Door Welcomes Trailblazing Digital Food Content Publisher, So Yummy, A First Media Brand, To Its Roster of Lifestyle and Culinary Clients

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 22, 2024 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) subsidiary, the award-winning consumer, lifestyle and hospitality marketing communications agency The Door, has added trailblazing digital food content publisher, So Yummy, a First Media brand, to its roster of culinary clients disrupting the epicurean space. So Yummy is beloved for its kitchen and food hacks. With over 63 million followers across all social platforms, So Yummy is the place where people seek ideas, tips, tricks, and inspiration to make cooking more fun while saving time in an increasingly demanding world.

Co-Founded by Sharon Rechter and Guy Oranim, So Yummy is the dominant force in the food and lifestyle realm with a multi-platform presence that spans social media, out-of-home, retail, and TV, offering brands diverse opportunities for branded content, performance marketing, custom TV programming & ad sales, out-of-home distribution, and social commerce.

Most recently, So Yummy joined forces with the kitchenware brand bella® to launch a first-of-its-kind national collection of kitchen products for food hack enthusiasts looking for delicious ways to conquer their busy schedules through a treasure trove of digital tips and tricks. The five distinct kitchen products are priced at $24.99 and available exclusively at Target, both online at Target.com and on-shelves in 1,700+ Target stores.

With the momentum from a successful Target launch, Rechter will host a panel at FoodieCon®, entitled "Clocking Out: From Cubicles to Content" on Saturday February 23, 2024 as part of the Food Network South Beach Wine & Food Festival presented by Capital One. FoodieCon® is the premier conference and event that brings together the most influential digital content creators in the food and beverage community.

"We are so honored to be working with So Yummy and First Media, especially at such an exciting time for digital content and influential content creators," said Charlie Dougiello CEO and Co-Founder of The Door. "Our partnership with So Yummy and its innovative Co-Founder Sharon Rechter has already been incredible and we are looking forward to the company's participation at FoodieCon®."

About The Door

Founded in 2008 by industry veterans Lois Najarian O'Neill and Charlie Dougiello, The Door is an integrated marketing and PR agency constructed as "an idea house," with a focus on building important, viable brands through diverse initiatives. The Door represents a wide range of clients-including food and beverage, personalities, hospitality brands, events, consumer products, technology offerings, and entertainment/media entities.

For more information, visit thedooronline.com or follow on Instagram and X, formerly Twitter at @thedooronline.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a prominent independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through its subsidiaries, 42West, The Door, and Shore Fire Media, the company offers expert strategic marketing and publicity services to top brands in the film, television, music, gaming, and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have consistently ranked among the top 50 PR firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative and The Digital Dept. complement these efforts with complete creative branding and production capabilities, as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's most recent acquisition, Special Projects, provides talent booking services and event production for high-end clients in the media, entertainment, and fashion industries. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin has also entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

