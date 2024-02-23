

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The owner of a dessert store in San Jose revealed that Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) initially ordered thousands of pies, but later canceled the order.



Voahangy Rasetarinera, the proprietor of the small business known as The Giving Pies, mentioned that the cancellation had a significant impact on her finances. Tesla had reached out to order 2,000 mini pies, to be delivered the following Tuesday and Thursday Voahangy told ABC 7 News.



Despite the short notice for delivery, Voahangy agreed to double the order after a request from a Tesla representative named Laura. However, Tesla eventually reneged on the deal, claiming, 'It unfortunately sounds like we will be changing plans and will not be needing this order. Thank you so much for your support I appreciate it.'



Voahangy took to social media to share her disappointment and the consequences for her business, 'To fulfill the order, I had turned down other Black History Month catering inquiries, purchased supplies, and prepared for a demanding production schedule.'



She criticized Tesla for prioritizing convenience over accountability and highlighted the challenges faced by small businesses when dealing with large corporations.



Despite Tesla's attempt to explain the miscommunication and willingness to reconsider purchasing pies, Voahangy remains cautious about future interactions with major companies. The abrupt cancellation, attributed to 'upper management' by the Tesla representative, left Voahangy feeling disheartened.



