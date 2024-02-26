

DALLAS (dpa-AFX) - AT&T (T) customers across the country will receive a $5 credit per account if they were affected by last week's nationwide outage. customers will see the credit in 1-2 bill cycles depending on when their bill closes. Most credits will be posted in the next billing cycle, the telecom giant said in a statement.



AT&T CEO John Stankey sent a letter to the company's employees on Sunday about the cellular network outage that occurred on February 22 and the company's efforts to restore service. The company reiterated its financial guidance provided with its earnings report in January 2024.



'For the portion of consumer and small business customers most impacted by the outage, we are automatically applying an account credit to compensate them for the inconvenience they experienced. Prepaid customers will have options available to them if they were impacted. We are also working closely with our Mid-Market and Enterprise customers and will address their concerns as those discussions take place,' John Stankey said in the letter on Sunday.



AT&T customers across the U.S. experienced a temporary network disruption on Thursday due to a software update error. The outage, which affected services such as calls, texts, and internet access, was not the result of a cyberattack, according to AT&T. Following the outage, service was gradually restored throughout the day, with all impacted customers regaining connectivity by late afternoon.



Despite speculation about a potential cyberattack, AT&T attributed the outage to an incorrect network expansion process.



