Gilead Sciences and Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day: Taking Action Toward Meaningful Change

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / This year's theme for National Black HIV/AIDS Awareness Day is "Engage, Educate, Empower: Uniting to End HIV/AIDS in Black Communities." We spoke with C. Virginia Fields, President and CEO of National Black Leadership Commission on Health (Black Health), a Gilead grantee, about how together, we can take action toward meaningful change.

We commend Virginia and our many community partners for continuing to honor and advance the decades of progress that Black communities have made in HIV.

Learn more: https://gilead.inc/487PjBu

Inclusion & Diversity is key to our success as a company.

Building an inclusive and diverse workforce is critical to enabling Gilead's mission - and, ultimately, will help us create a better, healthier world. We are highly committed to creating an inclusive culture, one that enables all people to do their best work and that is reflective of the diversity of our patients. At the same time, we recognize that we need to do more to accelerate our progress - for our people, for our business and for the world.

Gilead's overall Inclusion & Diversity aspirations are:

  • Be the employer of choice for diverse talent
  • Foster an inclusive culture where differences are leveraged to innovate and enable our mission
  • Be respected for equitable and socially responsible practices

Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc. is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that discovers, develops and commercializes innovative medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The company strives to transform and simplify care for people with life-threatening illnesses around the world. Gilead has operations in more than 35 countries worldwide, with headquarters in Foster City, California.

Originally published by Gilead Sciences

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Gilead Sciences on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Gilead Sciences
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/gilead-sciences
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Gilead Sciences



View the original press release on accesswire.com

