Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 26.02.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 684 internationalen Medien
Nurexone Biologic: Spektakuläre Story – spektakulärer Kursverlauf!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889684 | ISIN: US7549071030 | Ticker-Symbol: RA6
Tradegate
23.02.24
09:30 Uhr
30,800 Euro
-0,200
-0,65 %
Branche
Holz/Papier
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
RAYONIER INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RAYONIER INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,80031,00016:01
30,80031,00015:52
ACCESSWIRE
26.02.2024 | 15:38
84 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rayonier Support Team Plants 4,500 Seedlings at Employee Planting Day

WILDLIGHT, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 26, 2024 / Rayonier
Originally published on Rayonier.com

Rayonier recently held its second U.S. employee planting day where more than 30 support employees had an opportunity to hand-plant 4,500 seedlings under the guidance of company foresters.

The team-building event, dubbed More Than Planting Day, was a great opportunity for field employees to educate coworkers about how our most important resource gets its start.

Employees who normally work in finance, investor relations, HR, communications, IT, and other key support roles that enable the company to be a responsible steward of more than 2.7 million acres across the globe, spent about three hours planting the 8-acre site in West Nassau County.

Before the planting began, Rayonier foresters explained to the team that the seedlings are the result of years of planning. Breeders on our research team control-pollinated pinecones in 2019 and waited for their seeds to ripen. When the pinecones were mature in 2020, they were harvested for seed extraction. In May 2023, the seeds were planted in our Elberta, Alabama, nursery, which grew them until they were mature enough to be replanted in the forest.

As a sustainable forestry company, Rayonier plants more than 30 million seedlings every year across the U.S. and New Zealand.

About Rayonier

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. We own or lease under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands. We are More than trees because we recognize that our 90+ years of success in the timberland industry comes from our people, an empowering culture and the courage to constantly challenge "the way it's always been done." Get to know us at www.rayonier.com.

Rayonier employees gather for a group photo at their annual employee planting day.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Rayonier on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Rayonier
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/rayonier
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Rayonier



View the original press release on accesswire.com

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.