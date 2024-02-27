

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Law Debenture Corp. plc (LWDB.L), on Tuesday, reported FY23 profit of £75.2 million versus a loss of £86.3 million last year.



Return per ordinary share was 57.88 pence for 2023 compared to a loss of 68.72 pence per share incurred a year ago.



Total income amounted to £95.9 million, higher than the previous year's income of £92.4 million.



FY23 dividend is expected to increase by 4.9% to 32.0 pence per Ordinary Share versus the prior year's 30.5 pence per Ordinary Share.



Robert Hingley, Chairman, said, 'Law Debenture made creditable overall progress in 2023. The share price total return of around 8% includes a further good increase in our full-year total dividend of 4.9%. Law Debenture's long-term record of benchmark outperformance remains strong. We remain confident that, in the long term, the combination of a robust and well-positioned equity portfolio and continued growth in our IPS business will deliver attractive returns for our shareholders.'



