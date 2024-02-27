

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - On the Beach Group plc (OTB.L), an online retailer of short haul beach holidays, on Tuesday announced that it has signed a long-term distribution agreement with low-cost airline company Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY).



With the deal, OTB customers can seamlessly access Ryanair's low fare flights as part of their holiday packages while benefitting from the company's flexible payment plans and customer perks, as per OTB.



The agreement secures OTB access to Ryanair seat supply, and facilitates booking of Ryanair flights as part of an OTB package.



On Monday, OTB shares closed at 141.40 pence, down 2.48% in London and Ryanair shares closed at $139.68, down 1.08% on the Nasdaq.



