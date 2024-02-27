Air Liquide and Sasol have signed new power purchase agreements (PPAs) with South Africa's Enel Green Power RSA. The two companies have entered into four PPAs since the start of 2023 and are now set to supply around 690 MW of renewables to Sasol's site in Secunda, South Africa. French multinational industrial gas supplier Air Liquide and South Africa-based chemicals producer Sasol have signed new PPAs with Enel Green Power RSA for the long-term provision of renewable power. The latest PPAs will see an additional 110 MW of renewable power supplied to Sasol's Secunda site, located around 130 ...

