

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Synaptics Inc. (SYNA), a manufacturer of semiconductors, Tuesday announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Dean Butler has resigned effective immediately, to pursue a new opportunity.



Butler will continue in an advisory capacity through April 5.



Additionally, the company has appointed Esther Song as the Principal Accounting Officer with Kermit Nolan returning as a consultant to provide advisory support and strengthen its finance function.



The firm is on a search for a new finance chief.



In pre-market activity, Synaptics shares are trading at $102, down 2.22% on the Nasdaq.



