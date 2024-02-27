Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Subsidiary, Influencer Marketing and Talent Management Company The Digital Dept., in Strategic Partnership with the Renowned Osbrink Talent Agency, Launches New Young Adult Division

New Division to Empower the Creative Potential Of ~4 Billion Gen Z And Gen Alpha Members

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 27, 2024 / The Digital Dept. (TDD), a leading influencer marketing and talent management company, proudly announces the establishment of a new Young Adult (YA) division dedicated to nurturing the creativity of young creators across Gen Z and Gen Alpha in the digital sphere. The establishment of this YA division heralds a strategic partnership with The Osbrink Agency, renowned for more than three decades for its representation of the leading teen and young adult talent in the entertainment industry.

Bill O'Dowd, CEO of Dolphin Entertainment, remarked, "Drawing upon Dolphin's rich production history in Teen and YA content as a private company, including co-productions with Nickelodeon and TeenNick that resulted in global hit television series 'Zoey 101' and 'Ned's De-Classified,' as well as ventures into feature films with "Believe," a Justin Bieber concert documentary, and "Max Steel," the teen superhero movie based on the Mattel action figure, I'm thrilled to enter into this pivotal partnership with The Osbrink Agency which allows The Digital Dept. to rocket launch a Teen and YA division for today's influencer economy with dozens of the very best young talent in the entertainment industry. With deep respect and admiration for Cindy Osbrink, a true legend in our industry, and the Osbrink Agency, the absolute leader in young adult talent representation, this collaboration immediately unlocks a large and economically powerful new demographic at scale -- teenagers and young adults -- and greatly expands The Digital Dept.'s presence with talent on TikTok and YouTube, the platforms preferred by many young creators. Also, together, we can offer our talent the very best opportunities in the online world, as well as in Hollywood itself, if they have those dreams, too."

Sheer ID points out "Generation Z accounts for around 27% of the total population in the United States, with about 2 billion Gen Z members in the world as of 2023." DigiDay highlights "Gen Alpha are expected to reach some 2.2 billion globally by 2024. And Mccrindle estimates, "by 2029, when the oldest Generation Alphas enter into adulthood and the youngest Generation Alphas reach the age of five, their economic footprint will reach more than US$5.46 trillion."

The Osbrink Agency is well known as the leader in Hollywood for cultivating emerging performers into superstars, such as Dakota and Elle Fanning, alongside hundreds of other child, teen and young adult talent across film and television. With respected commercial and voiceover departments and a modeling division making waves in advertising and fashion realms, Osbrink is celebrated for its diverse expertise and industry influence. Beyond its professional endeavors, Osbrink remains deeply committed to philanthropy, supporting initiatives such as The Optimist Youth Homes and Family Services, and actively participating in programs like the Advisory Board of the Actors Fund and Looking Ahead, showcasing its unwavering dedication to nurturing and empowering young talent.

Renowned as one of the largest and most influential creator management and marketing companies in the U.S., The Digital Dept has a roster of over 200 top-tier influencers across Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Distinguished by its comprehensive 360° strategy, earned media, and production services offered through Dolphin's network of agencies, including esteemed PR powerhouses like 42West, Shore Fire Media, The Door, and event production juggernaut Special Projects, The Digital Dept provides unparalleled access to trend-setting pop culture and entertainment across various industries. As the foremost full-service provider of talent management, brand campaigns, and influencer events, The Digital Dept is dedicated to revolutionizing the influencer industry. Leveraging its reach of over 200 million combined followers, it forges brand partnerships and executes creative strategies across diverse social media verticals.

Among the notable young talents joining The Digital Dept.'s new Teen and YA division are Asher Angel, Avi Angel, Christian Simon, Leah Jeffries, Thomas Kuc, Jensen Gering, Lily D. Moore, Stella and Blaise Benett, Charlotte Ann Tucker, Walker Bryant, Colin Ford, and Tori Keeth. These emerging stars exemplify the company's commitment to fostering and promoting the next generation of content creators and will benefit from The Digital Dept.'s expertise with platforms such as TikTok, Snapchat and more.

"The launch of The Digital Dept.'s new division truly reflects our excitement for discovering and fostering the creative brilliance within young talent in the creator economy," shared Sarah Boyd, Co-CEO at The Digital Dept. "We're incredibly excited to join forces with our esteemed partners at The Osbrink Talent Agency as we embark on this new journey. Together, we're dedicated to empowering Gen Z and Gen Alpha creators, enabling them to transform their dreams into tangible achievements."

"We're truly honored and enthusiastic about our strategic partnership with The Digital Dept. Having cultivated a long-standing relationship with Bill O'Dowd and Dolphin Entertainment, we're genuinely excited to join forces and extend this enhanced service to our clients. This collaboration will assist them in cultivating new and positive interactions with their loyal fan bases on essential platforms like TikTok and Snapchat, which is crucial as their careers build," shared Cindy Osbrink, founder of Osbrink Agency.

About the Digital Dept.

The Digital Dept. is a leading full-service influencer marketing and talent management firm that provides brand strategy and creator representation. Born from the merger of two top influencer companies, Be Social and Socialyte, The Digital Dept. represents over 200 exclusively managed creators with a social footprint of over 200 million across various verticals. Led by Co-CEOs Sarah Boyd and Ali Grant, The Digital Dept. facilitates brand partnerships and creative strategy, offering influencer marketing solutions for both traditional celebrity talent and digital-first creators. For more information, please visit TheDigitalDept.com or follow on Instagram @thedigitaldpt and TikTok @thedigitaldept.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a prominent independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through its subsidiaries, 42West, The Door, and Shore Fire Media, the company offers expert strategic marketing and publicity services to top brands in the film, television, music, gaming, and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have consistently ranked among the top 50 PR firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative and The Digital Dept. complement these efforts with complete creative branding and production capabilities, as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's most recent acquisition, Special Projects, provides talent booking services and event production for high-end clients in the media, entertainment, and fashion industries. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. Dolphin has also entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

