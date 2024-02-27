Cosa Resources has just announced the acquisition of the 100% owned Cosmo uranium property in the Eastern Athabasca Basin and Revival Gold increases land holdings, announces results of recent geophysical and geological work and progress on exploration of a newly defined target area called Sharkey. Company overview: Cosa Resources Corp. - https://cosaresources.ca/ ISIN: CA22113C1014 , WKN: A3DJYJ , FRA: SSKU.F , TSXV: COSA.V More videos about Cosa Resources Corp. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/cosa-resources-corp/ Revival Gold Inc. - https://revival-gold.com/ ISIN: CA76151P1018 , WKN: A2H7F3 , FRA: 76V.F , TSXV: RVG.V More videos about Revival Gold Inc. - https://www.commodity-tv.com/ondemand/channel/revival-gold-inc/ Get our free Newsletter (English) - https://eepurl.com/bScRBX Get our free Newsletter (German) - https://eepurl.com/08pAn Gold Uran Uranium Development Exploration Newsflash Miningstocks Investing Stockmarket Mines CommodityTV