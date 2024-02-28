Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
28.02.2024 | 16:14
GoDaddy's Love & Business Series: Harp Vision

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 28, 2024 / GoDaddy:

As originally published by GoDaddy on Instagram.

There's love in the air and GoDaddy is celebrating couples who brave the adventure of running a business together.

GoDaddy chatted to the Harpers, the couple behind Harp Vision, a Black-owned social enterprise offering natural, luxury self-care products.

Here's a glimpse into how Tyron and April Harper navigate the grand adventure of being both business partners and a match made in heaven.

Follow them on IG @HarpVision40 and check out their website at www.harp-vision.com.

How do you ensure that your relationship as a couple is nurtured independently of the business?

Tyron: I guess, our love language is experiences. I don't know if that is a love language, but it's not gifting anymore. It's spending time - working on us.

How do you help each other during stressful times?

April: We have a collaborative that we are part of; it's a community of different business owners from different states. We get together and talk about our goals and our wellbeing and things like that - they hold us accountable outside of 'us.'

Follow GoDaddy on Instagram for the full series: www.instagram.com/godaddy/

About GoDaddy

GoDaddy helps millions of entrepreneurs globally start, grow, and scale their businesses. People come to GoDaddy to name their idea, build a professional website, attract customers, sell their products and services, and accept payments online and in-person. GoDaddy's easy-to-use tools help microbusiness owners manage everything in one place and its expert guides are available to provide assistance 24/7. To learn more about the company, visit www.GoDaddy.com.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from GoDaddy on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: GoDaddy
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/godaddy
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: GoDaddy



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
