

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - Freenet AG (FRAGF.PK) reported that its preliminary EBITDA for fiscal year 2023 rose 4.5% to 500.2 million euros from 478.7 million euros in the previous year.



Annual revenues increased by 2.8% to 2.62 billion euros from 2.56 billion euros in the prior year



The number of subscribers increased by 450.3 thousand to about 9.49 million in the financial year.



The company said its executive board will propose to the 2024 Annual General Meeting 2024 to increase the dividend by 5.4% to 1.77 euros per share compared to 1.68 euros per share paid last year. The 2024 Annual General Meeting will take place on Wednesday, 8 May 2024, in Hamburg.



The company expects EBITDA for 2024 to be in the range of 495 million euros to 515 million euros.



freenet said it is on track to achieve EBITDA of at least 520 million euros by the end of the 2025 financial year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken