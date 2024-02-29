

HERZOGENRATH (dpa-AFX) - Aixtron (AIXA), a German manufacturer of metalorganic chemical vapour deposition equipment, reported that its fourth quarter net result rose to 61.7 million euros from last year's 50.3 million euros, with earnings per share improving to 0.55 euros from 0.44 euros in the prior year.



Quarterly revenues were 214.2 million euros, an increase of 17% from the prior-year.



The Executive Board and Supervisory Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on May 15, 2024 to pay a dividend of 0.40 euros per share compared to 0.31 euros per share paid in 2022. This represents a year-on-year increase in the dividend of 29%.



The Supervisory Board has extended Christian Danninger's contract and appointment as Chief Financial Officer until 30 April 2029.



For the first quarter of 2024, the company anticipates revenues to be between 100 million euros and 120 million euros.



For the year 2024, the Executive Board expects a further growth in demand for AIXTRON tools, which is expected to lead to further revenue growth in 2024.



The company expects revenues for the fiscal year 2024 to be in the range of 630 million euros to 720 million euros, a gross margin of about 43% to 45%, and an EBIT margin of approximately 24% to 26%.



In addition, the Executive Board expects AIXTRON to continue the successful growth path in 2025, targeting a strong increase in revenues driven by the next growth momentum in power electronics. Revenues in optoelectronics are anticipated to remain stable in 2025.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken