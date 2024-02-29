Regulatory News:

Ahead of unveiling is strategic program GreenUp for the period 2024-2027, the group publishes its long term financial targets

Solid organic revenue growth (1)

€350m savings per year

Over €8 bn of EBITDA in 2027

~ 10% annual growth in net profit over 2023-2027 (2)

Financial leverage = 3x

Dividend growth in line with current EPS

Veolia's ambition is to become the benchmark company for ecological transformation. With nearly 218,000 employees on five continents, the Group designs and deploys useful, practical solutions for managing water, waste and energy that help to radically change the world. Through its three complementary activities, Veolia contributes to developing access to resources, preserving available resources and renewing them. In 2023, the Veolia group served 113 million people with drinking water and 103 million with wastewater services, produced 42 terawatt-hours of energy and recovered 63 million metric tons of waste. Veolia Environnement (Paris Euronext: VIE) generated consolidated sales of €45.3 billion in 2023. www.veolia.com

1. excluding energy costs

2. at constant exchange rates

