

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Royal Philips (PHG) announced the launch of Philips CT 5300 system equipped with AI capabilities designed to be used for diagnosis, interventional procedures and screening. The new system introduces Nanopanel Precise, a brand-new detector built from the ground up specifically for AI-based reconstruction. The new CT 5300 system provides more accurate and reliable imaging results, the company said.



'We listened to radiologists about the issues they face every day and what they wanted out of a next-generation CT system. We then combined the latest imaging and AI technologies to meet their needs and created a system that delivers next-level diagnostic confidence,' said Frans Venker, Business Leader of CT at Philips.



