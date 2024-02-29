

YORK (PENNSYLVANIA)



For the full year, Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) expects earnings and sales in line with analysts' estimates.



The company expects adjusted income per share of $2 to $2.10, compared with analysts' estimate of $2.05 per share.



Annual sales are projected to be in the range of $3.96 billion to $4.02 billion, compared with analysts' view of $4 billion.



The Board will pay a quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share, an increase of 14 percent from last year. The dividend will be paid on April 12, to shareholders of record as of March 29.



Q4 Results:



Below are the earnings highlights for Dentsply Sirona Inc (XRAY):



Earnings: $67 million in Q4 vs. -$15 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.32 in Q4 vs. -$0.07 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Dentsply Sirona Inc reported adjusted earnings of $0.44 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.43 per share Revenue: $1.012 billion in Q4 vs. $983 million in the same period last year.



