London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - February 29, 2024) - Fineqia International Inc. (CSE: FNQ) (OTC Pink: FNQQF) (FSE: FNQA) (the "Company" or "Fineqia"), the digital asset and fintech investment business, announces the appointment of Dr. Winson Ng to its board of advisors.

Winson will bring his expertise and network to assist the Company's growth and development. Fineqia will benefit from his deep understanding of the financial markets, gained over three decades in private equity and investment banking to help guide the Company's strategic initiatives, particularly in the continued growth of the Company's digital asset portfolio.

A seasoned private market professional, Winson was with the PE group of GIC (Government of Singapore Investment Corporation) for 12 years and 6 years at UBS Asset Management as Head of PE Diligence. He was the Chief Investment Officier (CIO) at Moonfare, a fintech leading the way for the democratisation of PE fund and co-investing for HNW and Family Offices. While CIO at Moonfare, AUM grew from €380m to €2.2bn.

Winson has managed significant commitments to a large number of private equity funds and multiple co-investments globally. His coverage included a wide representation of growth, mid-market & large buyout funds as well as funds in mezzanine, credit, infrastructure & the distressed space. He served as Advisory Board Member for over 20 private equity funds.

Winson has an MBA from INSEAD and graduated with a medical degree from the University of London (St Thomas' Hospital / King's College). He speaks English, Chinese (Cantonese, some Mandarin) & conversational French.

"Fineqia is proud to have the esteemed finance and fintech leader, Dr. Winson Ng, on its advisory board," said Bundeep Singh Rangar, CEO of Fineqia. "His profound expertise and strategic acumen are pivotal as we navigate the dynamic digital asset landscape and foster growth and advancement."

Fineqia's board of advisors and its members are not officers or directors of the Company.

The Company announces that its Board of Directors has approved the appointment of Forbes Andersen LLP as the Company's new auditor, effective January 2024. Forbes Andersen LLP are members of UHY International, a network of independent accounting and consulting firms.

About Fineqia International Inc.

Fineqia (www.fineqia.com) is a digital asset business that builds and targets investments in early and growth stage technology companies that will be part of the next generation of the Internet. Publicly listed in Canada (CSE: FNQ) with offices in Vancouver and London, Fineqia's portfolio of investments includes businesses at the forefront of tokenization, blockchain technology, NFTs, AI, and fintech. Fineqia's VC fund in formation, Glass Ventures, backs category-defining Web 4.0 companies built by world-class entrepreneurs.

Media Contacts

Angus Campbell

Nominis Advisory

angus@nominis.co

Athraa Bheekoo

Luna PR

Athraa@lunapr.io

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Katarina Kupcikova, Marketing & Communications Manager

E. katarina.kupcikova@fineqia.com

T. +44 7806 730 769

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Some statements in this release may contain forward-looking information (as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws) ("forward-looking statements"). All statements, other than of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that Fineqia (the "Company") believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future (including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions and financings) are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by use of the words "may", "will", "should", "continue", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "believe", "intend", "plan" or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict, that may cause the actual results of the Company to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, without limitation, the failure to obtain sufficient financing, and other risks disclosed in the Company's public disclosure record on file with the relevant securities regulatory authorities. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made except as may be required by applicable securities laws. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/199855

SOURCE: Fineqia International Inc.