Median Technologies (FR0011049824, ALMDT, PEA/SME eligible) (Paris:ALMDT), will be participating in the TD Cowen's 44th Annual Health Care Conference, taking place on March 4 6 ,2024, at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA, USA.

Fredrik Brag, Median's CEO and Founder will present on March 6th at 2:50-3:20 pm ET (8:50 pm CET).

The live presentation will be available here and the replay will be posted on Median Technologies' website, Investors section.

TD Cowen's 44th Annual Health Care Conference is taking place March 4 6, 2024, at the Marriott Copley Place in Boston, MA. The conference incorporates presentations, fireside chats and innovative panel discussions, hosted by members of the TD Cowen research team, that focus on various aspects of the Health Care industry.

About TD Cowen: As a leading corporate and investment bank, TD Securities offers a wide range of integrated capital markets products and services. Our corporate, government, and institutional clients choose us for our innovation, execution, and experience.With more than 6,500 professionals operating out of 40 cities across the globe, we help clients meet their needs today and prepare for tomorrow. Our services include underwriting and distributing new issues, providing trusted advice and industry-leading insight, extending access to global markets, and delivering integrated transaction banking solutions. TD Cowen is a division of TD Securities. As part of TD Securities' broader suite of integrated capital markets products and services, our offering includes investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, outsourced trading, and commission management services. We are growth-oriented, people-focused, and community-minded. As a team, we work to deliver value for our clients every day.

About Median Technologies: Pioneering in innovative imaging solutions and services, Median Technologies harnesses cutting-edge AI to elevate the accuracy of early cancer and metabolic disease diagnoses and treatments. Median's offerings, including iCRO for medical image analysis and management in oncology trials and eyonis, AI/ML tech-based suite of software as medical devices (SaMD), empower biopharmaceutical entities and clinicians to advance patient care and expedite novel therapies. Since its inception, the French-based company, with a presence in the U.S. and China, has been recognized as an "Innovative company" by BPI France and trades on the Euronext Growth market (ISIN: FR0011049824, ticker: ALMDT). Median is eligible for the French SME equity savings plan scheme (PEA-PME). For more information: www.mediantechnologies.com

Contacts:

Median Technologies

Emmanuelle Leygues

Head of Corporate Marketing Financial Communications

+33 6 10 93 58 88

emmanuelle.leygues@mediantechnologies.com

Press ALIZE RP

Caroline Carmagnol

+33 6 64 18 99 59

median@alizerp.com

Investors ACTIFIN

Ghislaine Gasparetto

+33 6 21 10 49 24

ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com