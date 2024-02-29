Anzeige
Donnerstag, 29.02.2024
InnoCan Pharma: Jetzt der Ausbruch aus dem Faultierkäfig?
WKN: A3CRZT | ISIN: FR0013333077 | Ticker-Symbol: 0JZ
Frankfurt
29.02.24
15:29 Uhr
1,235 Euro
+0,040
+3,35 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
AFFLUENT MEDICAL SA 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
29.02.2024 | 18:16
188 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Affluent Medical: Excellent valve performance at 1 year follow up and rising recognition of Epygon biomimetic mitral valve.

DJ Affluent Medical: Excellent valve performance at 1 year follow up and rising recognition of Epygon biomimetic mitral valve. 

Affluent Medical 
Affluent Medical: Excellent valve performance at 1 year follow up and rising recognition of Epygon biomimetic mitral 
valve. 
29-Feb-2024 / 17:45 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
PRESS RELEASE 
 
 
 
 
Excellent valve performance at 1 year follow up and rising recognition of Epygon biomimetic mitral valve 
   -- Case study of the first successful human implantation published in an American peer-reviewed journal 
 
   -- One-year follow up transesophageal echocardiography examination confirms excellent prosthetic performance 
 
   -- Interventional cardiologist community increasingly recognizes hemodynamic value proposition of Epygon 
 
 
Aix-en-Provence, 29 February 2024 - Affluent Medical (ISIN: FR0013333077 - Ticker: AFME), a French clinical-phase 
MedTech company specializing in the international development and industrialization of innovative medical prostheses, 
today reported supportive findings on the clinical value of Epygon, its cutting-edge device being developed to replace 
mitral valves in patients suffering from mitral insufficiency. 
An article on the successful first human implantation of its transcatheter mitral valve, Epygon, entitled, "A 
Mono-Leaflet, Low-Profile Transcatheter Mitral Prosthesis - First-in-Human Implantation", was published in the highly 
respected, peer-reviewed Journal of the American College of Cardiology: Cardiovascular Interventions. The first 
implantation of Epygon was conducted in February 2023 via a minimally invasive transcatheter procedure by Prof. Stefano 
Salizzoni, MD, PhD, cardiac surgeon and co-investigator of the Minerva pilot clinical study, and his team, at the 
Molinette Hospital of Health and Science in Torino, Italy. The article summarizes the procedure and the follow up at 6 
months, which showed continued good prosthetic performance. 
Recently, the patient reached the 1-year follow up. Examination through a transesophageal echocardiogram revealed 
excellent valve performance, with neither mitral regurgitation nor paravalvular leak. 
These promising results are in line with a survey conducted with up to 60 interventional cardiologists and cardiac 
surgeons. 70% of the interventional cardiologists surveyed stated they would refer patients to cardiac surgeons if the 
Epygon valve was available and based on the potential value of excellent hemodynamic properties. 
Mohammad Sarraf, MD, Interventional Cardiologist at the Mayo Clinic, top ranked hospital in the US, stated: "The Epygon 
valve's unique design, focusing on replicating the natural anatomy and physiology of the native mitral valve, sets it 
apart from other mitral valve designs. Its asymmetrical profile and large mono leaflet aim to mimic the natural vortex 
of bloodstream flow. This design innovation holds promise for improving left ventricle function, particularly in frail 
patients. By closely emulating the natural structure and flow dynamics of the mitral valve, the Epygon device may 
enhance overall cardiac performance and contribute to better patient outcomes." 
Epygon is the first biomimetic transcatheter mitral valve to mimic the native mitral valve and restore the natural 
vortex of blood flow in the left ventricle. Its transcatheter implantation makes it a fast and minimally invasive 
procedure, avoiding open heart surgery. 
Mitral valve regurgitation is a serious and potentially fatal disease affecting 2% of the world's population, or 
approximately 160 million people. However, fewer than 4% of patients with a severe form can receive open heart surgery, 
which poses a high risk of death and hospitalization. The market for mitral valve repair surgery is estimated to be 
worth USD1.5 billion in the U.S.-Europe region in 2023, growing at 3.5% per year. 
The publication, entitled "A Mono-Leaflet, Low-Profile Transcatheter Mitral Prosthesis - First-in-Human Implantation", 
can be accessed online here: https://www.jacc.org/doi/abs/10.1016/j.jcin.2023.09.033. 
 
 
About Affluent Medical 
Affluent Medical is a French MedTech company, founded by Truffle Capital, with the ambition to become a global leader 
in the treatment of structural heart diseases, which are the world's leading cause of mortality, and urinary 
incontinence, which currently affects one in four adults. 
Affluent Medical develops next-generation, mini-invasive, innovative, adjustable, and biomimetic implants to restore 
critical physiological functions. The product candidates developed by the Company are currently in preclinical and 
clinical studies. 
Kalios, the first mitral adjustable annuloplasty ring, should be the first Affluent Medical device to be marketed. 
Subject to raising the necessary funds to finance its strategy and to positive results from ongoing clinical studies, 
the Company's ambition is to gradually commercialize its products early 2026. 
For more information, visit www.affluentmedical.com 
 
 
Contacts: 
AFFLUENT MEDICAL       SEITOSEI.ACTIFIN 
               Financial communications / press relations 
Sébastien Ladet        Ghislaine GASPARETTO / Jennifer JULLIA 
Chief Executive Officer    +33 (0)6 21 10 49 24 / +33 (0)1 56 88 11 19 
investor@affluentmedical.com ghislaine.gasparetto@seitosei-actifin.com / jennifer.jullia@seitosei-actifin.com 
               MC SERVICES AG 
PRIMATICE           Media relations Europe 
Media relations France    Caroline Bergmann / Kirsten RÜHL 
Thomas Roborel de Climens 
+33 (0)6 78 12 97 95     +49 (0)211 529252 20 / +49 (0)211 529252 16 
thomasdeclimens@primatice.com affluent@mc-services.eu

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 20240229_Affluent Medical_Epygon_final 

=------------------------------------------------------------------ 
Language:    English 
Company:     Affluent Medical 
         320 avenue Archimède, Les pléiades III Bâtiment B 
         13100 Aix en Provence France 
         France 
Phone:      +33 4 42 95 12 20 
E-mail:     jerome.geoffroy@affluentmedical.com 
Internet:    https://www.affluentmedical.com/ 
ISIN:      FR0013333077 
Euronext Ticker: AFME 
AMF Category:  Inside information / Other releases 
EQS News ID:   1848861 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1848861 29-Feb-2024 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1848861&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 29, 2024 11:45 ET (16:45 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
