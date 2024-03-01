

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Denison Mines Corp. (DNN, DML.TO) reported earnings per share from continuing operations of C$0.11 for the year ended December 31, 2023, representing a 450% increase from the 2022 EPS of C$0.02, driven by the recognition of a significantly larger gain on the Company's physical uranium holdings offset by operating expenses primarily related to the Company's advancement of its flagship Wheeler River Project.



During 2023, the company's earnings from continuing operations of C$89.4 million or C$0.11 per share were driven by an impressive C$134.2 million fair value gain on the Company's investments in physical uranium.



