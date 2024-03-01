Spark Power Group Inc.: Spark Power Announces Leading Sponsorship of Multi-Time Champion Austin Riley of Racing with Autism

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2024 / Spark Power, a leading provider of integrated power solutions, is delighted to announce its 6th year sponsorship of Racing with Autism and Austin Riley, a groundbreaking race car driver and multi-time champion. The investment continues to foster Spark's commitment to its community, championing diversity and contributing to a cause that transcends traditional sponsorships, making a meaningful difference in the lives of many.

"This partnership goes beyond the racetrack. We are proud to once again sponsor Austin and the Racing with Autism team. Spark believes in the power of resilience, determination, and breaking barriers. Austin's story embodies these values, and by supporting him, our company reinforces its commitment to fostering inclusivity and inspiring positive change," said Richard Jackson, President & CEO of Spark Power.

As part of the collaboration, Spark Power anticipates attending several of Austin Riley's races throughout the season, offering valued customers the opportunity to be part of this unique experience.

"We look forward to sharing the thrill of the race with our customers. Attending Austin's races is not just about witnessing incredible talent; it's about creating lasting memories and fostering connections. This year, invited customers will have the opportunity to join in celebrating his remarkable achievements," added Jackson.

Austin Riley will compete in this year's Blue Marble Radical Cup North America series, a support series to some of the largest Indy Car race events, including the Honda Indy in Toronto, Ontario from July 19-21 and the Laguna Seca, IndyCar weekend in California from June 21-23.

"Investing in this sponsorship not only reinforces our commitment to the communities we serve, but strategically positions the company in the spotlight in key markets we operate, providing Spark with a heightened level of exposure and allowing us to reach a diverse and expansive audience," says Kim Hernandez, Director of Marketing at Spark Power. "As this race season progresses, we welcome the opportunities for potential brand elevation and new business development."

Spark Power is excited to embark on this journey with Austin Riley, championing his cause and leveraging this partnership for both community impact and strategic business development. As the company moves forward, Spark Power maintains its commitment to making a positive difference, both on and off the racetrack.

About Spark Power:

Spark Power is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical services and operations and maintenance services to the industrial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

About Racing with Autism:

Racing with Autism aims to empower those with autism to do great things and empower those without it by providing them with a deeper level of love and empathy for their fellow human beings. Austin's mantra, "Just because you have autism, it doesn't mean you can't do great things," reflects not only his personal journey but also embodies the spirit of resilience, determination, and limitless potential. Austin's success on the track has shattered stereotypes, while paving the way for a more inclusive and diverse motorsports community. To learn more about Austin's journey to success, visit https://racingwithautism.com/.

