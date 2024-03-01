CNH Industrial: CNH Among the 10 Largest Patent Applicants in Brazil

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2024 / CNH Industrial

Once again, CNH has been recognized as among the 10 largest applicants in Brazil of invention patents in 2023. The company ranks as sixth amongst these 10, in a survey released by the Brazilian Patent and Trademark Office (INPI), registering a total of 40 filings throughout the year. This marks CNH as a leader in patent investments - committed to sustainability, innovation, and productivity.

According to the innovation survey of the newspaper Valor Econômico, in 2022, CNH was the private company that filed the most patents in Brazil, resting at the number one spot. Overall, the company has more than 1,600 active patents in the country and about 14,000 worldwide. "CNH's culture of innovation has been worked on for more than ten years and we have reaped results. Far beyond machines, we sell technological solutions to deliver the best for our customers and for the market," says Artur Schaal, CNH's intellectual property manager for Latin America.

As another testament to CNH's investment in innovation, in 2023, CNH was also elected by the Valor Innovation Award as the most innovative in the Automotive and Large Vehicles Sector and the tenth most innovative in Brazil.

These recognitions demarcate CNH as a leader not just in innovation and patent investments, but as a company truly committed at its core to sustainability and productivity in Brazil, and across the globe.

