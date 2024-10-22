Anzeige
Dienstag, 22.10.2024
Goldpreise steigen über $2.700 - Hier ist der Bergbaukonzern, der jetzt davon profitieren könnte
WKN: A1W599 | ISIN: NL0010545661
ACCESSWIRE
22.10.2024 22:38 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

New Holland Is Winner of the 2024 ABX Award

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2024 / New Holland, a brand of CNH, was the big winner of the ABX (Automotive Business) Award 2024 in the "Collaborative Innovation" category with the Accessible TL5, the world's first accessible tractor.

The award highlighted projects with high potential for positive impact, with an innovative proposal and capable of delivering new value to the automotive industry, mobility and society.

"It is with great honor and pride that we receive this award. People with reduced mobility in the lower limbs, including those who live and work in the countryside, want to have autonomy to be able to carry out their activities on their own. And the Accessible TL5 meets the main premise of inclusion, which is to enable people to exercise their numerous skills and abilities, eliminating barriers that today make it impossible for many farmers to access the operating station of a machine", says Eduardo Kerbauy, vice president of New Holland for Latin America.

As a brand that cares about improving the customer experience, this accessible tractor arose from the real need of many farmers. The development of the Accessible TL5 even had the participation of a New Holland customer, who is a wheelchair user.

Read more here at: New Holland is winner of the 2024 ABX Award (cnh.com)

The brand was awarded in the "Collaborative Innovation" category with the Affordable TL5, the world's first affordable agricultural tractor produced by an automaker

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from CNH on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: CNH
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cnh
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: CNH



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
