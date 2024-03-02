Anzeige
Große Spekulation seit Samstagmorgen: Übernahme?
PR Newswire
02.03.2024
S&P Dow Jones Indices: Super Micro Computer and Deckers Outdoor Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 18, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

  • S&P MidCap 400 constituents Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASD: SMCI) and Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE: DECK) will replace Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE: WHR) and Zions Bancorporation N.A. (NASD: ZION) in the S&P 500 respectively, and Whirlpool and Zions Bancorporation will replace Super Micro Computer and Deckers Outdoor in the S&P MidCap 400, respectively.

  • S&P 500 constituent Intuit Inc. (NASD:INTU) will replace Exelon Corp. (NASD: EXC) in the S&P 100. Exelon is no longer representative of the mega-cap market space. Exelon will remain in the S&P 500.

  • S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Cytokinetics Inc. (NASD: CYTK) and Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AIT) will replace Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) and Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) in the S&P MidCap 400 respectively, and Calix and Medical Properties Trust will replace Cytokinetics and Applied Industrial Technologies in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.

  • Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE: MGY), Air Lease Corp. (NYSE: AL), Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX), BGC Group Inc. (NASD: BGC), BlackLine Inc. (NASD:BL), Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) and MGE Energy Inc. (NASD: MGEE) will replace America's Car Mart Inc (NASD: CRMT), TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE: TBI), Forrester Research Inc. (NASD: FORR), Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS), Digital Turbine Inc (NASD: APPS), Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (NASD: CCSI) and iRobot Corp. (NASD: IRBT) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P 500

Addition

Super Micro Computer

SMCI

Information Technology

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P 500

Addition

Deckers Outdoor

DECK

Consumer Discretionary

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P 500

Deletion

Whirlpool

WHR

Consumer Discretionary

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P 500

Deletion

Zions Bancorporation

ZION

Financials

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P 100

Addition

Intuit

INTU

Information Technology

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P 100

Deletion

Exelon

EXC

Utilities

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Whirlpool

WHR

Consumer Discretionary

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Cytokinetics

CYTK

Health Care

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Applied Industrial Technologies

AIT

Industrials

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Zions Bancorporation

ZION

Financials

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Super Micro Computer

SMCI

Information Technology

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Deckers Outdoor

DECK

Consumer Discretionary

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Calix

CALX

Information Technology

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Medical Properties Trust

MPW

Real Estate

Mar.18, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Calix

CALX

Information Technology

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Medical Properties Trust

MPW

Real Estate

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Magnolia Oil & Gas

MGY

Energy

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Air Lease

AL

Industrials

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Box

BOX

Information Technology

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

BGC Partners

BGC

Financials

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

BlackLine

BL

Information Technology

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Arch Resources

ARCH

Materials

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

MGE Energy

MGEE

Utilities

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Cytokinetics

CYTK

Health Care

Mar.18, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Applied Industrial Technologies

AIT

Industrials

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

America's Car Mart

CRMT

Consumer Discretionary

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

TrueBlue

TBI

Industrials

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Forrester Research

FORR

Industrials

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Oil States International

OIS

Energy

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Digital Turbine

APPS

Information Technology

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Consensus Cloud Solutions

CCSI

Information Technology

Mar. 18, 2024

S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

iRobot

IRBT

Consumer Discretionary

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
 [email protected]

Media Inquiries
 [email protected]

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2024 PR Newswire
