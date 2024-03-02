S&P Dow Jones Indices: Super Micro Computer and Deckers Outdoor Set to Join S&P 500; Others to Join S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK, March 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P 100, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Monday, March 18, to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies being added to the S&P 500 are more representative of the large-cap market space, all companies being added to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies being added to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.
- S&P MidCap 400 constituents Super Micro Computer Inc. (NASD: SMCI) and Deckers Outdoor Corp. (NYSE: DECK) will replace Whirlpool Corp. (NYSE: WHR) and Zions Bancorporation N.A. (NASD: ZION) in the S&P 500 respectively, and Whirlpool and Zions Bancorporation will replace Super Micro Computer and Deckers Outdoor in the S&P MidCap 400, respectively.
- S&P 500 constituent Intuit Inc. (NASD:INTU) will replace Exelon Corp. (NASD: EXC) in the S&P 100. Exelon is no longer representative of the mega-cap market space. Exelon will remain in the S&P 500.
- S&P SmallCap 600 constituents Cytokinetics Inc. (NASD: CYTK) and Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AIT) will replace Calix Inc. (NYSE: CALX) and Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW) in the S&P MidCap 400 respectively, and Calix and Medical Properties Trust will replace Cytokinetics and Applied Industrial Technologies in the S&P SmallCap 600, respectively.
- Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. (NYSE: MGY), Air Lease Corp. (NYSE: AL), Box Inc. (NYSE: BOX), BGC Group Inc. (NASD: BGC), BlackLine Inc. (NASD:BL), Arch Resources Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) and MGE Energy Inc. (NASD: MGEE) will replace America's Car Mart Inc (NASD: CRMT), TrueBlue Inc. (NYSE: TBI), Forrester Research Inc. (NASD: FORR), Oil States International Inc. (NYSE: OIS), Digital Turbine Inc (NASD: APPS), Consensus Cloud Solutions Inc. (NASD: CCSI) and iRobot Corp. (NASD: IRBT) respectively in the S&P SmallCap 600.
Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:
Effective Date
Index Name
Action
Company Name
Ticker
GICS Sector
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P 500
Addition
Super Micro Computer
SMCI
Information Technology
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P 500
Addition
Deckers Outdoor
DECK
Consumer Discretionary
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P 500
Deletion
Whirlpool
WHR
Consumer Discretionary
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P 500
Deletion
Zions Bancorporation
ZION
Financials
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P 100
Addition
Intuit
INTU
Information Technology
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P 100
Deletion
Exelon
EXC
Utilities
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Whirlpool
WHR
Consumer Discretionary
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Cytokinetics
CYTK
Health Care
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Applied Industrial Technologies
AIT
Industrials
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P MidCap 400
Addition
Zions Bancorporation
ZION
Financials
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Super Micro Computer
SMCI
Information Technology
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Deckers Outdoor
DECK
Consumer Discretionary
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Calix
CALX
Information Technology
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P MidCap 400
Deletion
Medical Properties Trust
MPW
Real Estate
Mar.18, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Calix
CALX
Information Technology
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Medical Properties Trust
MPW
Real Estate
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Magnolia Oil & Gas
MGY
Energy
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Air Lease
AL
Industrials
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Box
BOX
Information Technology
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
BGC Partners
BGC
Financials
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
BlackLine
BL
Information Technology
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
Arch Resources
ARCH
Materials
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Addition
MGE Energy
MGEE
Utilities
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Cytokinetics
CYTK
Health Care
Mar.18, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Applied Industrial Technologies
AIT
Industrials
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
America's Car Mart
CRMT
Consumer Discretionary
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
TrueBlue
TBI
Industrials
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Forrester Research
FORR
Industrials
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Oil States International
OIS
Energy
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Digital Turbine
APPS
Information Technology
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
Consensus Cloud Solutions
CCSI
Information Technology
Mar. 18, 2024
S&P SmallCap 600
Deletion
iRobot
IRBT
Consumer Discretionary
