Montag, 04.03.2024
Diese Vervielfacher-Perlen gilt es jetzt im Depot zu haben…
WKN: A3CWHH | ISIN: US0708301041
ACCESSWIRE
04.03.2024 | 18:26
Bath & Body Works Celebrates Women's History Month

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 4, 2024 / In celebration of Women's History Month, Bath & Body Works is spotlighting master perfumer Honorine Blanc and designer Taylor Scalzo and showcasing the one-of-a-kind fragrance Butterfly. Created by Blanc with packaging redesigned by Scalzo, Butterfly represents freedom and self-expression, and the brand encourages women everywhere to take flight this month and beyond.

"Having my fragrance Butterfly represent Women's History Month is an incredible honor," says Blanc. "Women's History Month is about celebrating each other as women and sharing pride in our achievements to help pave the way for the next generation."

"I hope that in the future women in the design industry have the space to move freely and express themselves in any way they see fit," says Scalzo.

Bath & Body Works believes that it's important to spotlight women in fragrance to raise awareness for their contributions and stories while signaling what's possible for the next generation.

In support of that effort, the Bath & Body Works Foundation donated $200,000 to support the American Chemical Society (ACS) Scholars Program and the ACS Office of Diversity, Equity, Inclusion & Respect's mission. Their three-year partnership began in 2023 to help open doors for the next generation of leaders in chemistry-related fields, like perfumers and more.

Learn more about Blanc's and Scalzo's perspective on fragrance and design in the video above.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Bath & Body Works on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Bath & Body Works
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/bath-body-works
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Bath & Body Works



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
