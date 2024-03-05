Anzeige
Dienstag, 05.03.2024
WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
Frankfurt
05.03.24
10:57 Uhr
7,340 Euro
+0,300
+4,26 %
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
05.03.2024 | 11:06
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT FEBRUARY 2024

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 25 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in February for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 27 % and amounted to SEK 138.7 (109.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 11 % and amounted to SEK 9.7 (8.7) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 25 % to SEK 148.4 (118.3) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - February 2024 increased by 20 % to SEK 297.4 (247.8) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

24-Feb

23-Feb

Change

YTD 2024

YTD 2023

Change

The Nordics

22.2

23.2

-4 %

45.1

46.8

-4 %

Central Europe

36.7

26.9

36 %

77.6

55.4

40 %

East Europe

29.9

25.2

19 %

61.7

58,0

6 %

South & West Europe

24.6

14.4

71 %

46.6

30.3

54 %

The Baltics

8.3

6.1

36 %

16.3

13.4

22 %

North America

12.2

6.3

94 %

22.5

12.6

79 %

Asia-Pacific

3.6

6.5

-45 %

7.6

11.1

-32 %

Africa

1.2

1,0

20 %

2.2

2.4

-8 %

Zinzino

138.7

109.6

27 %

279.6

230.0

22 %

Faun Pharma

9.7

8.7

11 %

17.8

17.8

0 %

Zinzino Group

148.4

118.3

25 %

297.4

247.8

20 %

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/3940666/8719ab7690b865c2.pdf

2402 Pressrelease Salesreport EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-preliminary-sales-report-february-2024-302079658.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
