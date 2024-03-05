ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT FEBRUARY 2024

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 25 %, compared with the previous year.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in February for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 27 % and amounted to SEK 138.7 (109.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 11 % and amounted to SEK 9.7 (8.7) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 25 % to SEK 148.4 (118.3) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - February 2024 increased by 20 % to SEK 297.4 (247.8) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
Regions,MSEK
24-Feb
23-Feb
Change
YTD 2024
YTD 2023
Change
The Nordics
22.2
23.2
-4 %
45.1
46.8
-4 %
Central Europe
36.7
26.9
36 %
77.6
55.4
40 %
East Europe
29.9
25.2
19 %
61.7
58,0
6 %
South & West Europe
24.6
14.4
71 %
46.6
30.3
54 %
The Baltics
8.3
6.1
36 %
16.3
13.4
22 %
North America
12.2
6.3
94 %
22.5
12.6
79 %
Asia-Pacific
3.6
6.5
-45 %
7.6
11.1
-32 %
Africa
1.2
1,0
20 %
2.2
2.4
-8 %
Zinzino
138.7
109.6
27 %
279.6
230.0
22 %
Faun Pharma
9.7
8.7
11 %
17.8
17.8
0 %
Zinzino Group
148.4
118.3
25 %
297.4
247.8
20 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)
