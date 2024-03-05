ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT FEBRUARY 2024

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 25 %, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in February for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 27 % and amounted to SEK 138.7 (109.6) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 11 % and amounted to SEK 9.7 (8.7) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 25 % to SEK 148.4 (118.3) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - February 2024 increased by 20 % to SEK 297.4 (247.8) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK 24-Feb 23-Feb Change YTD 2024 YTD 2023 Change The Nordics 22.2 23.2 -4 % 45.1 46.8 -4 % Central Europe 36.7 26.9 36 % 77.6 55.4 40 % East Europe 29.9 25.2 19 % 61.7 58,0 6 % South & West Europe 24.6 14.4 71 % 46.6 30.3 54 % The Baltics 8.3 6.1 36 % 16.3 13.4 22 % North America 12.2 6.3 94 % 22.5 12.6 79 % Asia-Pacific 3.6 6.5 -45 % 7.6 11.1 -32 % Africa 1.2 1,0 20 % 2.2 2.4 -8 % Zinzino 138.7 109.6 27 % 279.6 230.0 22 % Faun Pharma 9.7 8.7 11 % 17.8 17.8 0 % Zinzino Group 148.4 118.3 25 % 297.4 247.8 20 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

